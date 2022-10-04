Spirits were high on Friday as board members from the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee carefully measured the windows upstairs at the Half Moon Bay Library before hanging the prints of past posters from the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival.
“We thought it would be great to showcase all 50 years of posters to celebrate the anniversary,” said Heidi Kuiper, a director on the board of the beautification committee, which annually hosts the festival. On Friday, Kuiper donned flats with pumpkin accents to properly ring in the occasion.
The committee had the idea for an exhibit back in 2019, but it is only now coming to fruition due to the cancellation of the festival during COVID-19. For the committee, it's a welcome sight to finally see the posters displayed for the community.
The posters will be on display until Oct. 31, and there will be a reception from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, with desserts and refreshments to celebrate.
At the top of the library stairs, on the far left side, hangs the very first annual poster. In 1971, the advertisement was simple, to say the least. A bright orange background offsets a black pumpkin, and it says, “Pick a pumpkin, then come to the first annual Spanishtown Art and Pumpkin Festival.” The first event was held that year on Oct. 23 and 24 at the I.D.E.S Hall in Half Moon Bay, and while the details on the posters haven’t changed much over the years, the designs sure have.
Over the years, the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival has grown to become a staple of the community and a destination for visitors who flock to Main Street for the pumpkin-inspired food, booths of local wares and more. This year's poster, adorned with gold designs, and featuring the historic Johnston House, serves as a tribute to how far the event has come since its inaugural year.
“Everyone is super proud of the ocean and the coast in Half Moon Bay, but the farming community is even more important, so I tried to bring it back in that direction, and put the focus back on the farmer and less about the coast,” said Ronan Fowler, who designed this year’s poster.
Growing up in Half Moon Bay, Fowler said he always saw the posters and thought it would be cool to design one himself. And while he no longer lives on the
coast, he said it’s been fun for him to actually be able to create one. ▪
