In celebration of 50 years of the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival, a retrospective exhibit of five decades' worth of festival posters was installed at the Half Moon Bay Library on Friday. Kathy Llorenti and Joe Borges handled the installation, on view until Oct. 31.

Spirits were high on Friday as board members from the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee carefully measured the windows upstairs at the Half Moon Bay Library before hanging the prints of past posters from the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival. 

“We thought it would be great to showcase all 50 years of posters to celebrate the anniversary,” said Heidi Kuiper, a director on the board of the beautification committee, which annually hosts the festival. On Friday, Kuiper donned flats with pumpkin accents to properly ring in the occasion.

