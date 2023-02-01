Cartoon characters live forever, even the villains last seen falling into bottomless chasms, getting skewered by a ship’s prow, or being eaten (in silhouette only) by ravenous hyenas. Their stories don’t end with the voice-actors’ credits.

Disney, proprietor of media as diverse as “Frozen,” “Star Wars,” Marvel, and National Geographic, is always rummaging around in Mickey’s vault for “classics” to be re-cast in live action. Some of the worst Disney villains make the best show stoppers. Without Maleficent, Sleeping Beauty would be a snorer. Without the evil Queen/Witch, Snow White would be a documentary about diminutive hillbillies.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories