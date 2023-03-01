The Coastside Comedy Luau fundraiser will return for a second year on Saturday to put the “ha” in “Hawaiian luau.” Sponsored by Spangler’s Market, the event will benefit Wilkinson School in El Granada and Coastside Hope, a nonprofit that provides services for low-income Coastsiders.
“We partnered with Coastside Hope last year,” said Marcus D. Najera, board member and fundraising chair at Wilkinson School. “It’s especially impactful this year since they also have a farmworker fund set up. This fundraiser gives the kids an opportunity to really understand philanthropy and helping our neighbors.”
The luau menu features Hawaiian-style macaroni salad, teriyaki chicken and sticky rice. Mazzetti’s Bakery in Pacifica will donate desserts.
Najera, co-host of the Star 103.1 “Marcus and Corey” radio show, will emcee the evening, which includes an auction. Audience members will bid on artwork made by Wilkinson School students and a date-night friendly package that includes an overnight stay at the Half Moon Bay Inn on Main Street paired with a gift card from the Half Moon Bay eatery It’s Italia. Among the big-ticket auction items are a kids cooking class with Matthew Dolan, executive chef and partner at 25 Lusk in San Francisco.
“Your family and two other families get to bring the kids to the restaurant during the day when nobody’s there,” said Najera. “The kids cook brunch, the adults get a cocktail, and then it all ends up as a pizza party on the roof after the kids serve you brunch.”
Phil Griffiths of Comedy Sharks, the coast’s live stand-up comedy series, will headline the comedy show. “Phil actually opened last year,” said Najera. “He was far away the crowd favorite. His daughters both went to Half Moon Bay High School. He’s a local guy, so it’s really neat.”
Also in the lineup are Steph Tolev, who tours nationally, and former teacher and East Bay comedian Emily Van Dyke.
The Coastside Comedy Luau will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the
Old Princeton Landing, located at 460 Capistrano Road in Princeton. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are available at oplhmb.com. The show is appropriate for audience members age 18 and over.
