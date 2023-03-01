The Coastside Comedy Luau fundraiser will return for a second year on Saturday to put the “ha” in “Hawaiian luau.” Sponsored by Spangler’s Market, the event will benefit Wilkinson School in El Granada and Coastside Hope, a nonprofit that provides services for low-income Coastsiders.

“We partnered with Coastside Hope last year,” said Marcus D. Najera, board member and fundraising chair at Wilkinson School. “It’s especially impactful this year since they also have a farmworker fund set up. This fundraiser gives the kids an opportunity to really understand philanthropy and helping our neighbors.”

Tags

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories