In studios and garages across the Coastside, 31 local artists will be sharing and selling their art in the 11th annual Colony of Coastside Artists open studios event.
The art-filled weekend will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 14 at 18 different locations in Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Moss Beach, Princeton Harbor and Montara.
“It’s an exciting time for all of us to be able to get out and have people look at our art,” said Patt Sheldon, founder of the organization. “The difference between this and being in an art gallery or in a store is that we talk to people, we get to tell them about our art and our process. Having them see what we do and get excited about what we make, there’s nothing better than getting that reaction from people. That’s what drives us.”
Sheldon will be selling her woven, knitted and dyed textiles as well as her handmade jewelry. She started the group in 2010.
“I started it because I realized that artists work in isolation and people really don’t see their work,” said Sheldon. “My motivation was really to network and socialize and see other people’s art and show mine. We decided to do a show together in the first year or so. The best way to do that, since it’s hard to find a venue that holds a big group of people, we started doing it in our homes and studios.”
Since then the group has grown to include more than 100 members at times. The group currently has about 90 members. Members meet monthly, lately viz Zoom, and share their art and give each other advice. At this year's open studios, they have eight new members participating.
“The group is very different from most art groups in that we are in frequent contact and it’s noncompetitive,” said Ellen Silva. “Everyone is extremely supportive of each other. We give each other ideas or tips on art supplies or how to get the word out about your art.”
Silva has been a member of the Colony of Coastside Artists for 11 years.
“I’ve been in graphic design for most of my life and this community is a completely different world,” said Silva. “It’s a great community.”
Silva is a painter and muralist and her artwork is inspired by the natural world around her. She is inspired every time she walks outside into her garden or goes hiking on the coast. Silva also designs the brochures and advertising materials for the group.
“My dad was a big lover of hummingbirds, so I do a lot of hummingbirds in his honor,” said Silva “He taught me how to paint.”
Since the open studios were canceled last year due to COVID-19, the artists are thrilled to share their art again with the public.
“Seeing people and their faces will be great,” said Susan Friedman, who will be sharing her photography, mixed media and painting.
For more information about the Colony of Coastside Artists and for an updated map of the open studios, visit colonyofcoastsideartists.com. The group is also looking for more artists to participate in future events, and those interested can find more information on their website. To accommodate San Mateo County guidelines for safe distancing, many of the artists will be showing outdoors or in open garages. They also ask that visitors wear masks.
