Bob Pinto

Coastsider Bob Pinto, a retired forester, shares his knowledge of arrowheads and other indigenous technology, with interested locals at Senior Coastsiders recently.

 April Seager / Review

A group of geology enthusiasts, natural history buffs and anthropology fans went back in time 10,000 years to learn about traditional arrow-making from Coastsider Bob Pinto, a forester who retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

“There are different dates in different areas, but generally, most archeologists and anthropologists will agree that the arrow came about 10,000 years ago,” said Pinto. Prior to that, people hunted with spears and atlatls, which required hunters to stand closer to their prey.

