community quilt

This community quilt will be completed at the fair. It reflects the theme of this year’s fair, “The Lost World of Dragons.”

 Photo courtesy Laura McHugh

The San Mateo County Fair returns on Saturday, offering visitors a cornucopia of attractions and activities including live concerts, carnival rides and culinary pleasures. The annual event will also showcase the talents of dozens of county residents who compete for blue ribbons in a variety of categories.

Wanda Lewis Dragon, of Pacifica, received ribbons this year for three of her entries in the creative home arts department: a fairy house, a Christmas challenge quilt and a piece of fabric that she embellished with beads and other items.

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

