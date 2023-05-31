The San Mateo County Fair returns on Saturday, offering visitors a cornucopia of attractions and activities including live concerts, carnival rides and culinary pleasures. The annual event will also showcase the talents of dozens of county residents who compete for blue ribbons in a variety of categories.
Wanda Lewis Dragon, of Pacifica, received ribbons this year for three of her entries in the creative home arts department: a fairy house, a Christmas challenge quilt and a piece of fabric that she embellished with beads and other items.
“There’s the pressure to hurry and finish because you have to enter a couple of months in advance,” said Dragon, a longtime exhibitor at the San Mateo County Fair. “There are times when people will come in and say, ‘I was out in the parking lot because I had to finish binding my quilt.’
“With it being competitive, you try each year to do a little better than the year before,” added Dragon.
Laura McHugh, of Half Moon Bay, served as creative home arts department supervisor this year. The creative home arts department, which is separate from the fine arts department, includes several competition categories like quilting, crocheting, sewing, embroidery, and even scrapbooking and bookmaking. And within some categories there are subcategories.
“There are divisions for certain types of quilting, like machine quilting, hand quilting and different techniques that are used in quilting,” said McHugh. “What people are doing out there in the world is evolving, and the divisions reflect that.”
McHugh’s predecessor, Julie Curry, served as creative home arts supervisor for more than a decade. Last year, she passed the baton to McHugh.
“Julie’s still kind of helping me over my shoulder because this is only my second year of doing the fair,” said McHugh.
The job of supervisor, said Curry, is highly rewarding. “It’s amazing when you walk through the exhibit hall on the first day of the fair when everything’s all up and running,” said Curry, an avid quilter who is president of the Pacifica Quilters Club. “I think Laura got chills and had tears in her eyes because this is fairly new to her. You’re completely surrounded by creativity, and you’re aware of the thousands of hours of creation that went into making all those exhibits.”
One of McHugh’s activities as supervisor was to promote quilters’ and crafters’ participation in the fair. In order to spread the word about the San Mateo County Fair, she curated a fiber arts exhibition, “Textiles,” at the Caldwell Gallery in Redwood City. In April and May, she hosted events at six San Mateo County public libraries that allowed people to make something by hand and take it home.
“At sewing events, I was able to encourage people to come use the library’s sewing machine, check it out, take it home and maybe go to JoAnn (Fabric and Crafts) to buy their own sewing machine,” said McHugh.
“That was all brand-new this year,” she added, explaining that there is a need to attract new exhibitors to the fair and keep the tradition alive. “Part of the point of it was to start a more cohesive marketing program on behalf of the Fair.”
Curry said the San Mateo County Fair is about much more than blue ribbons.
“It’s a really fun community celebration, and it’s a chance to showcase the creativity of our community,” said Curry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.