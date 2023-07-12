As part of her service as supervisor of the creative home arts department at the San Mateo County Fair this year, Half Moon Bay resident Laura McHugh helped set up a memorial quilt award in honor of the late Lynette Rodrigues Cleaveland.
“In Lynette’s memory this year, her family sponsored an award for best use of a Hawaiian theme,” said McHugh.
Cleaveland, a resident of San Carlos, was a longtime member of the Peninsula Quilt Guild and traveled extensively all over the world. Hawaii was one of her favorite vacation destinations.
“For 30 years, Lynette and her husband, Peter, spent every February in Hawaii,” said Mauvoureen Lopez, of San Jose, Cleaveland’s friend and fellow quilter.
Lopez added that Cleaveland often sewed quilts for family members and close friends. “She even made baby quilts for my grandsons when they were born,” said Lopez.
Lorraine Twomey received the inaugural award this year for a quilt featuring pineapples.
“Lorraine entered three quilts (at the San Mateo County Fair), but it was the pineapple quilt that Lynette’s family felt deserved this award,” said McHugh.
Twomey started quilting in 2015 after signing up for a class at the Veterans Memorial Senior Center in Redwood City. She initially used a Singer sewing machine that belonged to her mother, said McHugh. Currently, Twomey owns a Baby Lock Tempo sewing machine that was a gift from her husband.
“He gave it to her after he saw her struggling making her early quilts and saw that her handicraft pieces were beautiful,” said McHugh.
