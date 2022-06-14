Dozens of local kids brought livestock to the San Mateo County Fair, which wrapped up over the weekend at the San Mateo County Event Center.
Through 4-H and the Future Farmers of America programs, youth showed chickens, goats, lambs, pigs, steer and more in the fair's competitive livestock competition. The competition is twofold, as competitors are judged for showmanship and then animals are deemed market ready or not market ready.
Jesse Alves was among the competitors. Through 4-H he brought two pigs and a steer, and through FFA brought two turkeys. All of them were deemed market ready. Alves, now 16, has been raising livestock since he was 6 years old.
“I love the people, and it’s just fun every year,” he said. “After school I just kind of unwind and relax because I get to spend time with animals. I love animals.”
Justin Maravelia has also been raising animals for almost a decade. The young farmer brought two pigs and a steer this year but has also done goats and chickens in previous years.
At this fair one of his pigs was named third overall market hog; the other was first in his class. Maravelia’s steer was reserve champion. “I was just excited to win,” he said.
Maravelia has been showing livestock for most of his life. His mom did it when she was growing up, and she raised a family who did the same.
“It’s just fun,” said Maravelia. “I love showing livestock. It’s basically all I do.”
Each year Coastsiders make up a large part of both participants and attendees of the fair. Fair manager Justin Aquino said that every year the Half Moon Bay Library requests the most contest information booklets of anywhere in the county, and he often has to drive out and drop off more.
“I learned whenever I drop off books to give them the largest amount,” he said.
Aquino added that, per population, Half Moon Bay and Pacifica are in the fairs top 10 for attendance. He said close to 10 percent of the Coastside population comes to the fair each year.
