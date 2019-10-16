For those looking to sharpen their bridge skills, there may not be a more comprehensive and thorough tutorial than that offered by the Coastside Women’s Club.
The club is offering four more lessons in the popular and competitive card game through a nine-week series at the Ted Adcock Community Center. Members Cheryl Haines and Maria Grigorieff have taught the lessons using the American Contract Bridge League book, “Defense in the 21st Century,” by Audrey Grant. Lessons are offered from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, 23, 30 and Nov. 6.
The full nine weeks of lessons cost $135. They include the ACBL book. This series is specifically dedicated to defense, from opening leads against suit contracts to third and second hand play.
The lessons conclude just in time for the club’s first ACBL-sanctioned bridge game on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Ted Adcock Community Center. Doors open at 11 a.m. and games begin at noon. The cost is $20 per person, and all proceeds support scholarships and local charities.
Registration for the event is available online at coastsidewomensclub.org. Several categories are available, including duplicate bridge for those of all levels, and those with 499 or fewer master points, and another for those with 99 points or fewer. Chicago Style is also an option for some players still learning the game, but not worth master points.
With nearly 40 students in the classes, levels range from advanced beginners to those with loads of experience. Grigorieff, former president of the club, played the game in college but didn’t play for nearly 50 years. Now she’s teaching and playing consistently, and enjoys seeing players make tremendous improvement. She expects that some players taking the lessons will play in the sanctioned game in November.
Grigorieff says duplicate bridge, in which all players are dealt the same card, provides an intellectual challenge. Unlike regular bridge or Texas Hold ’em in which luck of the deal plays a key factor, duplicate bridge hones individual skills.
“If you play duplicate bridge, everyone else has the same set of cards,” Grigorieff explained. “The only way you can win is by doing better with the same cards that other people are playing.”
For those looking to learn some serious bridge strategy, the club plays regularly at Senior Coastsiders on Monday and at Ted Adcock Community Center.
