The Coastside Land Trust will review its work over the course of 2021 in a virtual meeting that is open to all.
Participate in the celebration of ongoing work and programs now being offered, recent land acquisitions, trail construction and more. The meeting is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Visit coastsidelandtrust.org/webinars to register.
