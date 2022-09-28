The Jewish New Year began on Sept. 25, and the Coastside Jewish Community celebrated with services and other observances on the first day, Rosh Hashanah.
The 10 days that follow are known as “The Days of Awe” because they are for reflection, acknowledging misdeeds, asking for forgiveness, and making amends. The final day of this period is Yom Kippur, “The Day of Atonement.” This solemn day is traditionally spent praying, fasting, and gathering with others in the spirit of humility and contrition.
“We trust that forgiveness is granted to those who seek it, as we learn from our mistakes and commit ourselves to acting on behalf of the greater good,” said Rabbi Moshe Heyn.
The Coastside Jewish Community welcomes all who would like to attend its Yom Kippur services on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. Services will be held in person, at the Community United Methodist Church, 777 Miramontes St., Half Moon Bay, and will also be livestreamed for those who may have concerns about COVID-19. Masks are required for those who attend in person.
For the service times, location, livestream link, and other details, visit coastsidejewishcommunity.org under “High Holidays” or call (650) 479-5CJC.
