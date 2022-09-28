The Jewish New Year began on Sept. 25, and the Coastside Jewish Community celebrated with services and other observances on the first day, Rosh Hashanah.

The 10 days that follow are known as “The Days of Awe” because they are for reflection, acknowledging misdeeds, asking for forgiveness, and making amends. The final day of this period is Yom Kippur, “The Day of Atonement.” This solemn day is traditionally spent praying, fasting, and gathering with others in the spirit of humility and contrition. 

