The annual Coastside Gives 24-hour fundraising campaign has once again provided tremendous support for nonprofit groups from Pescadero to Montara. The preliminary figures show that about 6,000 people combined to contribute nearly $1.36 million to the 60 organizations participating in the event presented by the Mavericks Community Foundation.
Top fundraisers include several organizations providing essential services to Coastside residents in need. Puente de la Costa Sur, which promotes equitable access to education, health and economic security in South Coast communities, raised over a quarter million dollars. Coastside Hope, Senior Coastsiders, Abundant Grace Coastside Worker and the Big Wave Group followed by adding $50,000 to more than $100,000 to support their work.
In addition to organizing the day of giving, the Mavericks Community Foundation and other sponsors present awards throughout the day for various achievements.
Gardeners solidified their reputation as early risers when Coastside Friendship Organic Gardens and the HEAL Project won Early Bird awards for the first donation of the day.
Coastsiders also showed their support for public education. The Pescadero Education Foundation and Cabrillo Education Foundation won awards for the most donations among organizations of their size.
Contributors provided more than financial support. Four hundred donors also pledged volunteer hours in the coming year.
