Niamh Abrash

Scout Niamh Abrash, left, made hammocks and enrichment toys using old firehoses for the rescued non-releasable animals at Wildmind.

 Photo courtesy Mary Mahon

Eighteen-year-old Skye Larsen, of El Granada, made Scouting history this spring by becoming the first member of the all-female Scouts BSA Troop 4255 to earn the prestigious Eagle Scout rank.

Mary Mahon, scoutmaster for Troop 4255, said two other Coastside girls are poised to follow in Larsen’s footsteps in the coming months. Niamh Abrash, of Montara, completed her Eagle Scout project in April. The 16-year-old is currently waiting for a formal review by the Scouts BSA council that serves the San Francisco Bay Area. Natalie Cornelison, 17, is organizing an Eagle Scout project for the fall, said Mahon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories