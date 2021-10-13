Coastside event planners say staples like Pacific Coast Dream Machines and the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival will go on in the wake of the retirement of Tim Beeman, who ran Miramar Events. The Coastside-based company was responsible for logistics for such events for 34 years.
Beeman announced on LinkedIn late last month that he would be shutting down Miramar Events, his event planning company that has been instrumental in making Coastside events a reality. While local event leaders say Beeman and his team will be sorely missed from their annual planning teams, the events themselves will adapt and move forward.
“Tim is going to have some mighty big shoes to fill,” said Cameron Palmer, president of the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee, which organizes the Pumpkin Festival. “He’s been such an integral part of the (Pumpkin) Festival, the weigh-off and many other events. But the show must go on.”
Palmer said he’s already beginning to research event planners and groups to help organize upcoming Pumpkin Festivals to gauge their interest in helping run the event, which typically draws thousands of visitors to the Coastside each fall. For the past two years, the festival has either been canceled or denied permits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Palmer said that because of the festival’s wide acclaim and its importance to local nonprofits, he expects there to be interest from local planners.
Dream Machines Co-chair Chad Hooker is facing a similar hurdle, but said the springtime event is likely to rely on a combination of event planning groups and volunteers to make the show a reality this coming year. The biggest threat to the car and air show isn’t organizing power, but rather pandemic and weather conditions, Hooker said.
“Dream Machines needs to be and has been structured so it's not dependent on one person or one small group,” Hooker said.
In its 30th year — after two years of pandemic cancellations — Hooker said just building the event typically costs $100,000 for the Coastside Adult Day Health Center. That’s a big risk to take. And its success, Hooker said, can depend on something as simple as the
weather, with a sunny, wind-free day helping to bring in up to $100,000 in funding for the nonprofit. Dream Machines draws car enthusiasts and visitors from all across the West Coast, but what makes it unique is its use of the Andreini Airfield to show planes. Hooker said, for the 2022 show, he hopes to reorganize the layout of the event to make both aspects of the show more accessible.
Hooker said Beeman and Miramar Events have typically taken on the long list of issues that inevitably crop up when organizing such a large event. In its absence, he is beginning to plan now to fill those gaps, and to spread the word about volunteer and promotional needs. But, barring COVID-19 barriers, he says the show is still in the works, with no plans to scale down.
“In its 30th year, it needs to maintain its own momentum,” Hooker said.
“We can’t let this thing wither.”
