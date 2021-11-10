Due to the COVID-19 shutdown and mandates, the Coastside Community Orchestra has not been able to perform since Feb. 1, 2020. Now, the group is back with its annual chamber music concert and music awards fundraiser, conducted by Robert Smith and featuring a string orchestra and two piano ensembles.
The upcoming concert will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Coastside Lutheran Church, 900 N. Cabrillo Highway.
“This is a joy for the players,” said Smith. “We’ve had a very enthusiastic turnout for the rehearsals and everyone is so happy to be playing together again. We are all looking very much forward to our first performance in so many months.”
Given the San Mateo County mask mandates, the orchestra can’t have woodwinds or horns at rehearsals, so it will be strings-only this time around.
Twenty string players will perform music by composers Elfrida Andrée, Robert Schumann, Edward Elgar and Edvard Grieg. The program includes a piano and string quintet, a quartet, and then all string performers playing “Serenade for Strings” by Edward Elgar and Edvard Grieg’s “Holberg Suite.”
While the orchestra was not able to rehearse for a time, its members continued to practice. Some even took online lessons or master classes. Others used online forums designed to connect musicians, and others set up socially distanced performances on their decks and on Main Street.
Even though the musicians were able to continue playing during the pandemic, nothing beats a live audience.
“It’s been a pleasure to work up the music and a good time to be playing together,” said Smith.
Smith was a founding member of the Coastside Community Orchestra in 1983. For many years he also taught young musicians at Cunha Intermediate School and later at Half Moon Bay High School.
Due to donations and fundraising efforts through Coastside Gives in 2020 and 2021, the Coastside Community Orchestra was still able to recognize three Half Moon Bay High School music students with $750 awards. Graduating seniors Dylan Hahn, Corwin Jones and Veronica Vail received the honors in May.
The orchestra also gave a grant to Cunha Intermediate School to buy a trombone, clarinet and flute for the band students.
For the safety of audience members and musicians, masks are required for adults and children over the age of 2 while indoors. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for those eligible. Audience members will be seated with friends and family to create adequate distancing between groups. Tickets are $10; seniors $7. Students and children are free. There will be a short intermission, but no refreshments will be served.
