The Coastside Community Orchestra will be performing its winter concert at 7 p.m. on March 5 at the Coastside Lutheran Church, 900 N. Cabrillo Highway.
Tickets will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Tickets are $10, $7 for seniors, and free for students and children.
The program will feature a piano quintet in E minor, composed by Swedish composer Elfrida Andrée, and performed by Margaret Berio, Kim Coles, Rebecca Peters, Mary Ann Johnson and Shauna Pickett-Gordon.
The Coastside Orchestra Winds, conducted by Sara Lomax, will be performing Charles Gounod’s four movement work “Petite Symphonie.”
Robert Smith will be conducting composer Anton Arensky’s “Variations on a Theme by Tchaikovsky Op. 35 for String Orchestra,” a tribute to Tchaikovsky upon his death, as well as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Serenade No. 13 in G major (“Eine Kleine Nachtmusik" or, in German, “A Little Night Music”).
All of the orchestra performers are fully vaccinated, and proof of COVID-19 vaccines will be required for audience members who are eligible. Face masks are required indoors during the concert for adults and children over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status. The orchestra also strongly suggests audience members sit with family or friend groups, and adequately distance between groups. There will be one 15-minute intermission, but refreshments will not be served to prevent overcrowding in the social hall.
Free KN95 face masks will be available at the door courtesy of the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau.
For more information about the upcoming event or the Coastside Community Orchestra, visit coastsidecommunityorchestra.com.
