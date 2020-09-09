For the past several years, performances by the Coastside Chorale at the Coastside Lutheran Church typically marked seasonal holidays with festive songs. Fans came to expect lively spring and winter concerts.
This year, because of the pandemic, there won’t be any live shows. Instead, in keeping with the times, the chorale’s practice and final show will be done entirely online. The fall practices begin next week, running from Sept. 15 through Dec. 1. Practices, from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, will be held on Zoom.
Directed by Sabina Perlsweig, the 12-week session includes instruction on “vocal techniques and musical skills, including breathing and breath support, phrasing, diction, vocal production and rhythm by participating in songs and vocal exercises,” according to a press release from organizers.
Participants in the Coastside Chorale, a community outreach service of the
Coastside Lutheran Church, do not need to be classically trained or even be able to read music. The choir will sing four holiday-themed songs. Toward the end of each block, each person will record video or voice, and the clips will be assembled into a final piece, a true virtual choir. For more information, email Perlsweig at greenbina@gmail.com.
It costs $50 to sign up. Those interested should send a check and form indicating their name, phone number, email, musical background, if they read music and whether they identify as a soprano, alto, tenor or bass. Make checks payable to Catherine Emo, with Coastside Chorale written in the memo, and mail it to Coastside Chorale, 782 Sierra St., Moss Beach, CA 94938.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.