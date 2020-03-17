The last week brought advisory statements and health orders from the World Health Organization, state of California, the San Mateo County Health Department and the Cabrillo Unified School District aimed at protecting people from the spread of coronavirus. In an effort to mitigate the spread of the pandemic, events around the Coastside have been postponed or canceled altogether.
This is a partial list. Be sure to check individual websites and reach out to organizers regarding upcoming events.
- The city of Half Moon Bay has canceled many events, including Earth Day festivities, the NET Citizens Academy, Census Night Out and Ocean View Park ribbon-cutting. All recreation programming, including that Boys & Girls Club of the Coastside, and facility rentals are canceled until May 1.
- The San Mateo County Libraries announced on Friday it would close all public libraries until at least March 31. Due dates and holds will automatically be extended to accommodate the closure period.
- The Pacific Coast Dream Machines show, a major source of funding for Coastside Adult Day Health Center, scheduled for April 26, has been canceled.
- Puente de la Costa Sur is postponing its Census kickoff party that was set for April 1 at the I.D.E.S. Hall in Pescadero. No new date has been announced. It is also canceling Zumba, computer classes, Caregiver Connection, Cafecito, La Sala, behavioral health groups and Ballet Folklórico events. The program’s office hours, health clinic and its dental services will continue as normal.
- The Friends of Farallone View Parent Teacher Organization canceled its annual fundraising auction and will pivot to an online platform instead. According to the nonprofit, the auction accounts for nearly $30,000 each year, roughly a third of the PTO’s budget. The school’s talent show, scheduled for April 3, has been postponed.
- The San Mateo County Community College District — which governs San Mateo College, Cañada College and Skyline College — announced that it was transitioning to online courses through April 5.
- The Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows Society is putting all events on hold until May 16.
- The Coastside County Water District will temporarily be closed to the public at least through March 31.
- Coastal Repertory Theatre’s board of directors announced on March 13 that it has postponed its production of “Into the Woods.”
- The City/County Association of Governments, which includes Half Moon Bay, canceled its meeting originally scheduled for March 12 in San Carlos. The regional authority plans to hold the meeting at 6:30 p.m. on April 9 at 1250 San Carlos Ave.
- The Mavericks Surf Awards postponed a fundraiser at the Old Princeton Landing last weekend that would help pay for its inaugural award show on May 2.
- The Senior Coastsiders’ popular event Seniors Night Out, which pairs senior citizens with other community adults for conversation and entertainment, has been postponed from its original March 11 date.
- The Half Moon Bay branch of American Association of University Women has canceled the upcoming Theater Bash fundraiser that was scheduled for March 26 as well as general meetings through June.
- The Village of the Coastside events committee postponed March Movie Night at the Half Moon Bay Library.
- The HEAL Project’s annual Spring Ahead fundraiser is no longer set for Thursday. The nonprofit will host an online auction through March 23.
- The Pescadero Community Church and Mariners Church held Sunday services via an online stream. The Mariners Church will not have meetings until the end of the month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.