Pride events are becoming important dates on the Coastside calendar and now include gatherings in Pescadero and Pacifica as well as Half Moon Bay.

CoastPride, the Half Moon Bay-based nonprofit focused on supporting LGBTQ+ youth and families, is gearing up for a busy few weeks with three parades scheduled around the Coastside. 

Three different Pride parades in Pescadero (May 31), Pacifica (June 3) and Half Moon Bay (June 11) are scheduled within less than two weeks of each other. The Half Moon Bay parade will be CoastPride’s first official parade open to the public in the city. There have been two other downtown processions involving CoastPride, an informal march down Main Street in 2020 and a private benefit from Fancy Pants Costumes in June 2022. 

