Young actors on the coast are starring in the upcoming Marvel Spotlight plays with the Coastal Repertory Children’s Theatre.
“I really like these plays,” said Dominic Katout, who plays the villain Modok in “Squirrel Girl Goes to College: A Squirrel Girl Play.” He also acts as a stage manager. “They are very simple. They’re only one act, but I think they are really funny and charming.”
After eight weeks of rehearsals and preparation the 20 young actors will open one-act plays “Hammered: Thor and Loki Play,” and “Squirrel Girl Goes to College: A Squirrel Girl Play,” on Friday, Nov. 5. The performances will run through Sunday.
“They’re great for teens,” said director Sabina Perlsweig. “They were written by prominent Broadway playwrights specifically for teen productions, so they are relatable. They have characters that are relatable for our kids and have relatable themes and conflicts for them. That’s a big reason that (the theater’s education board) chose them.”
Perlsweig has been with the theater for nine years, but this is her first time acting as the lead director for a performance. She started out at the theater as an assistant music director and in 2016 became the music director.
“It has been so exciting for me,” said Perlsweig. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do but never had the opportunity to do. So I’m super grateful for the board giving me the opportunity.
“I love these kids, and some I’ve known since they were kindergarteners and now they are juniors in high school,” she said. “It’s been really exciting to watch the kids grow, and it’s been really exciting to be involved with the process of helping them get to know their characters.”
Doreen Green, or Squirrel Girl, secretly possesses the powers of a squirrel and uses her abilities to fight crime. When she arrives at Empire State University, Green struggles with making new friends while keeping her superhero identity a secret. When a beloved computer science professor disappears, Green has to step up to save the day but must decide if she can trust her new friends with her secret.
“Tippy Toe is Squirrel Girl’s sidekick and is kind of a sensitive and judgmental character,” said Aya Nito who plays Tippy Toe and acts as deck manager. “I’ve been with the theater for three years now and I really enjoy it. It’s been some of the best experiences I’ve had.”
“Hammered: Thor and Loki Play,” is the story of brothers.
“It’s a lot of interpretation,” said Juan Arreola, a Half Moon Bay High School senior playing the character of Thor. “I’m trying to be this testosterone-fueled teenager, essentially, and I try to put myself in that mindset before I get on stage.”
The Mighty Thor, god of thunder, master of the storm and heir to the throne of Asgard, and his brother, Loki, the Norse god of mischief, are constantly pranking each other and competing for their parents’ favor.
“The way we interact is actually really similar to how Thor and Loki do, which has been really fun,” said Nomi Nito, who plays Loki and acts as a deck manager. “I’ve been a Marvel fan for as long as I can remember, and Loki has always been one of my favorite characters, so I’m so excited to be playing Loki.”
Both brothers have individual struggles but share a strong bond no matter their differences.
“The comedy can be a little cheesy sometimes, but I think that it works in their favor,” said Cameron Lane, who plays the character of old Thor in the production and acts as a stage manager. “Even though they are comedies, they are meant for high school, so they get serious sometimes too. They get emotional at some points and are genuinely good shows.”
Tickets for the productions are available at coastalrep.com. The theater requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter. Ticket holders under 12 years of age will require a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the performance. Masks in the audience are required at all times unless actively eating or drinking.
All crew, staff, and volunteers are required to wear masks inside and are also vaccinated against COVID-19. Performers will be permitted to remove their masks while actively performing.
