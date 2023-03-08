The Coastal Repertory Theatre will present Oscar Wilde’s comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest” starting March 17. Every performance starts in the kitchen.
“I have to bake a lot for this show,” said Erica Racz, stage manager and prop designer. “There’s a lot of tea-drinking and edible props — cucumber sandwiches, bread and butter sandwiches. I have to make a cake for each show.”
“We do a lot of comedy with food,” added director Sarah Younan.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” is a quick-witted satire of Victorian society, which is infamous for valuing outward appearance over inner substance. The characters are silly, and Wilde’s script is densely packed with double entendre and innuendo. In order to accommodate the dialogue-heavy script, a back section of the stage was blocked off to put the actors closer to the audience and make the performance space more intimate.
“There’s a whole other half of the stage that we’re not using because we wanted to have more of an intimate presentational feel,” said Racz.
William Rhea, who appears in the role of the upper-crust Algernon Moncrieff, explained how the cast has worked to deliver the play’s humor.
“Comedy is all about timing,” said Rhea. “A lot of this show is deciding, ‘OK, when are we going fast, when are we slowing down a little bit, and when are we dropping the joke right on its head?’”
Younan noted that the joke is on the characters. “The characters don’t know that they’re being funny when they’re being funny,” she said.
Actor Lisa Burton Guevara said her character, Lady Bracknell, has a slightly different humorous appeal.
“She’s not playful at all,” said Guevara, who played the younger characters
Cecily Cardew and Gwendolen Fairfax in her teens and 20s, respectively. “Having played the girls in it, I know they’re very playful and romantic, and there’s a silliness to them. But Lady Bracknell is very, very serious, and that’s where the humor in her is.”
Guevara added that “The Importance of Being Earnest” is a very stylized play that requires actors to adjust.
“It’s not quite what modern actors are used to,” said Guevara. “I think Sarah (Younan) is doing a really good job of striking the balance between how presentational the style is and still making sure that the characters have connections with each other.”
“The Importance of Being Earnest” will run March 17 to April 2 at the Coastal Repertory Theatre, located at 1167 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. Tickets are available online at coastalrep.com.
