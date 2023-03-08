“The Importance of Being Earnest”

The Coastal Repertory Theatre cast rehearses for an upcoming performance of “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

 Photo courtesy Erica Racz

The Coastal Repertory Theatre will present Oscar Wilde’s comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest” starting March 17. Every performance starts in the kitchen.

“I have to bake a lot for this show,” said Erica Racz, stage manager and prop designer. “There’s a lot of tea-drinking and edible props — cucumber sandwiches, bread and butter sandwiches. I have to make a cake for each show.”

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community.  

