When Emily York directed “Angels in America” at the Coastal Repertory Theatre last summer, she foreshadowed something great to come. In 2023, for the first time, the theater’s lineup will feature a full year of women directors that will be bookended by York’s direction of Neil Simon’s “Rumors” in February and Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas: The Musical” in December.

“It was really important to us as a theater that we had this entirely female director season,” said Danny Martin, board chairman of the Coastal Repertory Theatre. Martin, who is the only man on the theater’s board, explained that the idea was first conceived before the pandemic and has been a few years in the making. “We wanted to create opportunities for people who don’t usually get them,” he said.

Tags

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories