When Emily York directed “Angels in America” at the Coastal Repertory Theatre last summer, she foreshadowed something great to come. In 2023, for the first time, the theater’s lineup will feature a full year of women directors that will be bookended by York’s direction of Neil Simon’s “Rumors” in February and Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas: The Musical” in December.
“It was really important to us as a theater that we had this entirely female director season,” said Danny Martin, board chairman of the Coastal Repertory Theatre. Martin, who is the only man on the theater’s board, explained that the idea was first conceived before the pandemic and has been a few years in the making. “We wanted to create opportunities for people who don’t usually get them,” he said.
Among the directors are some Coastal Rep veterans, such as Sabina Perlsweig, who spearheads the Coastal Rep Kids Theatre, and Barbara Williams.
“What’s unique about the Coastal Rep is that we really own the fact that we are a community theater,” said Martin. “What keeps people coming back to work with us is that they feel seen and included.”
Director Sarah Younan is a newcomer. The South Bay native graduated from Wagner College last year, majoring in theater studies with a concentration in directing. In the spring, Younan will be directing “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde. She offered a preview of how she will approach the classic play at the Coastal Rep.
“I know that there have been so many iterations of the show. For example, one where Lady Bracknell was played by a man in drag,” said Younan, referring to the play’s female protagonist. “I want to keep it as true to the text as possible, but also focus on the female perspective a little bit more.”
Rendering the humor in older scripts, said Younan, poses a certain challenge because jokes don’t always translate across time. Also, contemporary casts only have a written text to work with.
“It’s the same thing as when you’re sending an email,” she said. “You can’t understand tone through that. I’m just trying to find as many productions as possible that I can watch and try to understand the show as best as I can.”
A fall production of “The Girl on the Train,” based on a bestselling book by Paula Hawkins, will be one of the first psychological thrillers at the Coastal Rep. Director Karen Byrnes, who also directed William Goldman’s adaptation of the Stephen King novel “Misery” at the Coastal Rep in 2005, said she enjoys working on plays that are technically difficult to stage.
“One of the challenging things about ‘The Girl on the Train’ is that it goes in and out of flashbacks,” said Byrnes. “So, I have to decide how those flashbacks are going to happen and still make sense to the audience. I’m still in the research phase.”
In August, Williams will be directing the new musical “Bright Star,” a collaboration between Steve Martin and Edie Brickell.
“It was on Broadway at the same time as ‘Hamilton,’” said Williams, referring to the blockbuster musical, “and didn’t get the attention it really deserved because it’s a much smaller musical.” She described “Bright Star” as “a beautiful story of love and redemption” with “gorgeous” music that she listens to almost every day.
Williams has been a theater director since the mid-1960s. “Years ago, it was harder to be a female director,” she said. “Oftentimes there were a lot of male actors and technicians who didn’t want to take direction from a woman. It’s better now. I don’t notice it so much.”
Allie Bailey, who will be directing “The Crucible” by Arthur Miller this summer, has also noted progress during her years in the theater.
“I think theater is a very male-dominated profession historically, and I think things are starting to change,” said Bailey. Bailey emphasized that the contributions of women professionals allow theaters to be more representative of their audiences.
York, who said she has faced various challenges as a young female director in the past, has been working at the Coastal Rep for almost three years.
“They just created a very safe space for everybody, including women,” she said, “which I think is really magical because that is not the truth all over the Bay Area or in the theater in general.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.