With COVID-19 vaccinations now available for kids ages 5 through 11, the Coastal Repertory Theatre has announced that the youth musical theater program will return for 2022. The program is open to vaccinated kids, kindergarten through eighth grade, of all experience levels.
It also announced the spring show is “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” directed by Sabina Perlsweig. There will be six performance dates on April 29, 30 and May 1, and May 6, 7 and 8.
The program is divided into three divisions: kindergarteners through second-graders, third- through fifth-graders, and sixth- through eighth-graders.
Kindergarteners through second-graders rehearse from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays , beginning on Jan. 4. Third- through fifth-graders rehearse from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting Jan. 5. The middle schoolers rehearse from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning on Jan. 6.
All students must show proof of vaccination at the first class in order to participate.
For more information and to register, visit coastalrep.com/classes.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.