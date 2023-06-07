The Coastal Repertory Theatre’s upcoming production of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” will escort audiences back in time to the year 1692, though the action on stage lays bare strife that is all too contemporary.
“We will have projections to go with the show that bring it into a modern era,” said director Allie Bailey. “A lot of people start the show with the girls dancing in the forest, but we’re doing something different so people realize how weighty this play is, and why we should be watching it.”
Miller famously based his classic drama on the Salem witch trials as a way to highlight the dangers of McCarthyism in the mid-20th century. “The Crucible” shows how discord and accusations in the public forum can quickly lead to hysteria, oppression and even bloodshed.
“I think it’s actually more relevant today than it was even in the ’50s,” said Bailey, citing the prominence of political divisions and misinformation campaigns in the U.S. over the last several years.
Milan Whitfield, of South San Francisco, is joining the cast of the Coastal Rep for the first time in the role of 17-year-old Abigail Williams. The teenager is typically considered a villain in the play because she accuses people of witchcraft, but Whitfield has approached her character with more nuance and compassion.
“Abigail is definitely one of the people making huge jumps and conclusions to save herself from the mob,” said Whitfield. “She’s a young woman, so she isn’t particularly listened to or cared about, and she’s a
servant, too, on top of that. She’s a minority in this world and she has finally found a voice for herself. She has some status and people actually care about her and want to listen.
“Unfortunately, she’s not saying the best stuff, but it’s saving her,” added Whitfield, referring to her character’s attempt to deflect attention away from her own misdeeds.
One challenge for Whitfield and her fellow cast members has been the language of the dialogue, which resurrects the New England dialect of the late 17th century.
“This is just a beast of a show to memorize,” said Scott Solomon, of Half Moon Bay, a Coastal Rep veteran who plays the role of the vengeful Puritan minister Samuel Parris. Solomon explained that the language in “The Crucible” is a “pseudo-Puritan” English that has convoluted grammar and unintuitive syntax. That said, he feels it is the actor’s responsibility to stay on script.
“I strongly believe playwrights, especially ones like Arthur Miller, choose words for a reason,” said Solomon. “The script is not a springboard for inspiration. You say what’s written on the page.”
Bailey said Miller’s cautionary tale encourages audience members to ask challenging but important questions.
“Those of us that are in the cast are hopeful that we can get audiences thinking about questions like, ‘How do you create unity? How do you foster community? How do you bolster each other up?’” said Bailey.
“The Crucible” runs at the Coastal Repertory Theatre, located at 1167 Main St. in Half Moon Bay, from June 16 – July 2. Performances on Fridays and Saturdays start at 8 p.m. Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit coastalrep.com.
