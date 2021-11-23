The Coastal Repertory Theatre is wrapping up the season with its final performance of the year, “The Santaland Diaries.” The one-man show starring David Blackburn will open on Dec. 3 and run through Dec. 19.
“I think that this is the right show for the right audience at the right time,” said Director Erica Abrahamson. “We need humor, we need truth, we need things to warm our heart in a specific way. I think this is going to do all of that.”
“The Santaland Diaries,” is David Sedaris’ account of his experiences, while living through some financial troubles, working as Crumpet the Elf at Macy’s Santaland.
“It’s basically recounting all of the chaos that ensues while he works there,” said Blackburn.
The performance was originally scheduled for December 2020 but was canceled due to COVID-19.
“I have cried at one point every single night of rehearsal because I’m laughing so hard,” said Abrahamson.
Abrahamson and Blackburn have known each other for years and it was Abrahamson who encouraged Blackburn to move to California six years ago. Blackburn has been living in Nashville, Tenn., but came back specifically to play this role.
“(Blackburn) brings an empathy and a compassion and a humor to this character that is unmatched by most actors,” said Abrahamson. “Finding the right individual actor to play the elf is the biggest challenge in this piece, and I have found him.”
Due to the adult content, the performance is recommended for those 16 years or older. All audience members 12 years and older must show proof of vaccination, or, if under 12, proof of a negative PCR test taken within
72 hours of the performance. All audience members are required to wear a mask. Tickets can be purchased at coastalrep.com.
“It’s been a real joy working with the team at the (Coastal Repertory Theatre) and working with Erica (Abrahamson),” said Blackburn. “It’s going to be a really wonderful holiday show.”
