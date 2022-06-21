It’s clear from the tears in his eyes and emotion in his voice how much the production of “Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches” means for actor and Coastal Repertory Theatre board Chairman Danny Martin.
“It’s a hard role emotionally, but if it can change the life of one person, it's worth it,” he said.
“Angels in America,” written by Tony Kushner, and directed by Emily York, opened on June 17, and will run through July 3 at the Coastal Repertory Theatre.
The play is set in the mid-1980s in the United States in the midst of the AIDS crisis and conservative administration of President Ronald Reagan. In this story, part reality and part fantasy, angels, real historical figures and fictional characters in New York contend with life and loss. “Angels in America” brings to light how homosexuality was viewed and how the first victims of AIDS were treated.
“The more that we can embrace diversity in any art form and bring awareness to other people’s lives and stories, I think that helps people understand,” said Martin. “You might have an assumption about what a gay person is until you meet one and get to know one. I think that changes things.”
When the show came up as a possibility when setting the season schedule, Martin felt it was an important story to tell because he believes theater should not only entertain, but educate and stimulate conversations that are tough. Martin said specifically it was important to him to put this show on in June, during Pride Month, and to partner with CoastPride.
“It just brings more to the community,” he said. “It’s a really beautiful story, and it’s a tough story. There’s a lot of tears, some laughs; there’s heartache. But in the end, this story will create more conversations about what it means to be gay, and what it means to live your truth.
“With so much happening in our world today, with gay people not fully accepted in all communities, it’s important that gay people in this community feel supported,” he said.
“It’s important for us to look back at this history and a time period that was just full of such devastating loss for the gay community …” said director York. “We have so many holes in communities and in families and in friendship groups, that if we hadn’t gone through this, they would still be here, and we’re missing their stories. For all of those people, we need to tell these stories. This is part of our past, part of our present, and this is part of our future, unfortunately.”
York said that this show has been one that has fascinated her since before she even saw it onstage. She happened across a monologue from the show in high school.
“This was something that was very foreign to me, but I think the way in which Tony Kushner created this metaphorical, fantastical show was so appealing to me as an artist and as a human,” York said. “It’s important that we tell this story because this is often a forgotten pandemic.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that as late as 2019 there were almost 35,000 new cases of HIV in the country.
“And we don’t talk about that anymore, and I think that’s a problem,” said York. “The fact that we get to touch on this intense, huge, passionate piece of theater is really cool.
“It’s amazing and I have such an incredibly talented group of actors on this show,” she said. “This is a group of actors who cared deeply about the subject matter and about the craft of acting. There have been a lot of tears. It’s been a very trying process for everybody, but we’ve ended up with just an incredible product. I am so excited for people to see this.”
Abiding by San Mateo County guidelines, masks are optional but highly recommended. Theater policy requires proof of vaccine to protect unmasked actors on stage and other patrons. The show has a three-hour runtime and there will be two intermissions. For tickets visit coastalrep.com.
“I don’t think we do enough scary work like this on the coast,” said York. “I like the idea of mixing it up and making people a little uncomfortable with art. That’s where a lot of growth happens, both for artists and for audience members.
“It’s polarizing,” she said. “Some people are not going to like it and they’re not going to get it.
But we’ve said, if this saves one person’s life, then it’s worth it, or if it changes somebody's viewpoint in some way, then it’s worth it.”
