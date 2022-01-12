The new year means another season of shows at Coastal Repertory Theatre.
The 2022 lineup includes six upcoming plays: “Noises Off,” by Michael Frayn, directed by Debi Durst, Feb. 11-27; “The Cemetery Club,” by Ivan Menchell, directed by Gail Erwin, March 25-April 10; “Angels in America,” by Tony Kushner, directed by Gary Stanford Jr., June 17-July 3; “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” directed by Paul Smith, Aug. 5-28; Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Nile,” directed by Bran Friedman, Sept. 3-Oct. 23 (no shows Oct. 14-16); and the season finale, “Christmas in Oz,” directed by Danny Martin, Dec. 1-18.
The opening comedy, “Noises Off,” was presented at the theater about a decade ago and was a huge success.
“It is one of my favorite plays of all time,” said Durst. “Doors and sardines, that’s what it’s all about. It’s just really quick. It’s funny, it’s witty.”
The comedy is a play within a play in which Act 1 and Act 3 take place on the stage, but for Act 2, the stage set is flipped around so the audience is watching the action unfolding backstage. The plot follows a thrown-together cast and crew on a tour of England.
“The actors are offstage yelling their lines from the first act like they are doing the play they’re supposed to be doing, and then all these shenanigans are happening on stage, which is supposed to be backstage,” said Durst.
Durst added that, before and after Act 2, sometimes even the set change gets an applause.
“I have a crackerjack cast, and I’ve worked with almost everybody before,” said Durst. “They are all so good. All the comedy is going to come out, and it’s going to be super.”
This will be Durst’s directorial debut at Coastal Repertory Theatre, but she has directed all over the Bay Area, including the Pacifica Spindrift Players, Palo Alto Players and Left Coast Theatre Co. The director has always wanted to expand her coastal horizons beyond Spindrift, so she proposed “Noises Off” to the theater in 2019.
The show lineup each year is selected by an artistic committee at the theater made up of a few board members and a play-reading committee of about seven individuals, from former directors to people who have just seen a lot of theater.
“It’s organized so that there’s hopefully a nice wide representation of what people’s choices might be and what they might like to see,” said Erwin, director at the theater and artistic committee lead.
During February, directors and people with suggestions come and pitch their shows and why the theater should do it. Then, after the artistic committee chooses a season, they make their lineup recommendation to the board, which votes on it. If approved, the theater starts to recruit directors and begins planning.
“Noises Off” was postponed for two years due to COVID-19, and Durst and the theater are excited it is finally happening.
“When Gail (Erwin) told me that it was going to be the opening of their season, I went, ‘Oh, huzzah! I finally get to direct and actually go down to Half Moon Bay and see people and theater again because it’s been so long,’” said Durst. “It’s just really, really good to be back in the theater again, and knowing we’re going to do live theater again.”
Erwin will be directing “The Cemetery Club,” a funny and sweet story of a group of widows who visit their husbands' graves together. All are coping in different ways, and the friends adjust as drama ensues.
“It’s basically about how they cope with this very big thing in their lives, the absence of their husbands, and the grief and the adjustments of getting older and all the things that go along with that. And they are still trying to hold their friendship together because it’s really important to them,” said Erwin.
The artistic director is also especially excited about “Angels in America,” with Stanford as director.
“Iconic is an overused word, but, by golly, it’s pretty iconic,” said Erwin. “It’s a show that’s considered a real, modern classic, I would have to say. It talks about the AIDS crisis and all of the things that flow out of that, with many characters, and just a beautiful vision by Tony Kushner.”
The Coastal Repertory Theatre will require all employees, performers, crew and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. All staff will be required to wear masks while inside the theater, and performers will be permitted to remove their masks while actively performing.
For audience members, proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 is required for those 12 years and over. Ticketholders under 12 years old will require proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the performance. Audience members are required to wear masks.
“We’re really excited about doing all of them,” said Erwin. “I think they’re all really fun, wonderful shows.”
For more information about the upcoming season or to buy tickets, visit coastalrep.com.
