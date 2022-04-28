First quarter sales for the Coast blasted off like a Space X rocket into the stratosphere! County gains, while impressive, were more earthly by comparison. Fueled by several near record sales, many sales over $2 million, tight inventory and low volume typical of the 1Q are the reason. Personally, as the year progresses with more volume, the Coast’s prices will come back down to more earthy gains.
The Average Home Price for the first quarter on the Coast now stands at $2,166,000 ($1,755,000 median price), up 34% from the comparable period last year and up 30% from year end 2021. Homes sold like hotcakes with 77% of all sales selling under 30 days and 65% selling over list price. Average selling time increased to 35 days due to long selling time of several expensive ranches. Home prices ranged from $700,000 to $9,650,000 for a 624 acre ranch. Both are in La Honda.
San Mateo County first quarter Average Home Price is $2,586,000 ($1,985,000 median price), up 11% from first quarter 2021 and up 7% from full year 2021. Atherton remains the most expensive town in the County and one of the most expensive in the US with an average price of $10.6 million. Homes sold even before the For Sale sign was in the ground in just 15 days! Every town in the County has an average home price over $1 million with the least expensive place to live being East Palo Alto at $1,223,000.
You’ll need more than good luck finding a home in the County for under $1 million, you may need a miracle! Can you believe only 30 homes, no this isn’t a typo, in the entire County sold under $1 million with 4 being on the Coast. Or another way of putting it, that’s 4% of all sales. More than twice as many homes sold for over $ 5million as did under $1 million. And the most expensive sale so far this year was a modest 6500sf home in Portola Valley on 3.7 acres for $25 million.
Homes on the Coast sold for 105% of List Price while in the County it was 114%.
There are some potential dark clouds on the horizon as the Federal Reserve is trying to put the brakes on rising inflation by a series of increases in interest rates and selling down their large holding of government bonds.
This chart shows homes prices for both the Coast and San Mateo County from 2007 to the present.
Steven Hyman is the Broker & Owner of Century 21 Sunset Properties. He can be reached at 650-726-6346 or at www.century21sunset.com
