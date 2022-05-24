“De da de da dee, ba ru, ba ba,” sang David Cann sitting in his new space in the Spanishtown Shops, which opened in early May. Surrounding him, violins hang and the sounds of an orchestra spill from a speaker on his desk. Next to him a partially polished violin sits.
Cann is recounting the story of how he first picked up the violin. At his elementary school in Oakland, the fourth-graders got to choose an instrument to try. Considering he went on to base his career on the violin, it might be surprising that it wasn’t his first choice.
“All the boys wanted to play trumpet, so I had to play trumpet,” he said. “You know, peer pressure.”
“But the trouble was back then when you had braces you had these wire things that went around your head and into your month,” Cann said. “So I had these wire things on my teeth and I couldn’t play a wind instrument.”
Then one day the string teacher of the school came around and she played a little piece called “The Cat's Meow.”
“I said yes, I want to play the violin,” Cann said.
After picking it up at 9 years old Cann found he had a knack for it and went on to play at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, before heading to Germany to study in Berlin. After a couple of years in Berlin, he moved to Munich to be principal violinist of an orchestra, before leaving to start playing with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra.
“What I love about playing music is just making sound,” said Cann. “The violin has the resemblance of one's voice. Everybody wants to sing, the violin is the closest to it.”
After about 20 years in Germany, he came back to the United States to freelance as a professional violinist and violist.
“They call it the Freeway Philharmonic because you’re always driving around to different orchestras,” Cann said.
Cann just got back from playing with the Monterey Symphony, and the week before with the Modesto Symphony. He travels around the Bay Area playing in San Jose, Oakland, Stockton, Santa Rosa and more.
The musician moved to the Coastside two years ago and started teaching in various schools and his own private clients before deciding to open a workshop and music studio, The Violin Shoppe. There he hosts his private clients and does minor repairs on string instruments.
While Cann loves being back in California and living on the Coastside, he says he often misses Europe.
“Not many people, especially in America, appreciate classical music,” he said. “(Europeans culture is) much more appreciative of the classical arts in general, especially classical music.”
He said that in Munich there are seven full-time symphony orchestras; in California there are only three. In the Bay Area there are a lot of regional orchestras but they perform and rehearse a fraction as much as those in Munich.
“(In Europe) it's a very different culture,” said Cann. “All the great artists and musicians and orchestras from all over the world are coming through. The public is much more geared for having classical music surround them in their lives. Much more than here.”
