For Coastsiders looking for an opportunity to improve their dance moves, the city of Half Moon Bay is hosting a ballroom dance class. The class is intended for locals 18 and older who want to learn new skills and spend time with friends and neighbors.
There are still two sessions left in the four-session program. Each session has three to four classes that take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Fridays, starting Oct. 29 at the Ted Adcock Community Center, 535 Kelly Ave.
Session 3 is four classes and runs through Nov. 19. This session features the “night club two-step,” and the “American cha cha.”
The first half of class is an introduction, with work on technique and pattern development. During the second half of class, the instructor will introduce new material. The last 10 to 15 minutes of classes will be practice, and participants can receive one-on-one coaching from the instructor.
The class session costs $60 per individual and registration is required. The instructor requires proof of vaccination prior to the beginning of the first class and the city requires masks to be worn inside at all times.
For more information and to register, visit the city of Half Moon Bay’s website under Recreation Services and Activity Guide.
— from staff reports
