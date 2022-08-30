mural design

Julie Engelmann is set to begin work on the mural in September and hopes to have it completed by the festivities in October. 

 Design courtesy Julie Engelmann

A new mural commissioned by the City of Half Moon Bay will deck the wall of Cunha Country Store. It will celebrate 50 years of the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival. 

Artist Julie Engelmann was recommended as the muralist by an advisory committee organized by the city. The City Council unanimously accepted the recommendation at their August meeting. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories