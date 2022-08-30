A new mural commissioned by the City of Half Moon Bay will deck the wall of Cunha Country Store. It will celebrate 50 years of the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival.
Artist Julie Engelmann was recommended as the muralist by an advisory committee organized by the city. The City Council unanimously accepted the recommendation at their August meeting.
“Her mural just blew us away,” said committee member Krystlyn Giedt, president of the Half Moon Bay Chamber of Commerce and Visitors' Bureau.
Seventeen artists responded to the city’s call for applications for the $30,000 commission. Giedt said the advisory committee held a “multihour, robust” discussion to brainstorm their vision for the mural and pick finalists for the commission.
After considering each artist’s style, connection to the Coastside and ability to complete the project in a brief timeframe — six weeks maximum — the committee asked four finalists to submit mural proposals. After another multihour discussion, the committee landed on Engelmann’s proposed design as its top choice.
The Parks and Recreation Commission also recommended Julie Engelmann’s design because it “best fit the character of the community and spirit of the project,” according to a city staff report.
“Julie’s (mural) just really had this finesse about it and this representation of the Pumpkin Fest that was closest to what we had asked for,” said Giedt. “Her connections to the Coastside were a big, beautiful bonus.”
Engelmann, who grew up in San Mateo, fell in love with the Coastside as many do, surfing. She’s come to love the community, finding its small town feel refreshing from the rest of Silicon Valley, and now lives in Half Moon Bay.
Locals may know Engelmann’s work from the mural at the El Granada Halfpipe, and posters for local events including Grom Fest, Kahuna Kupuna and Fog Fest. She has had her own booth at past pumpkin festivals, which she credits with helping launch her career as an artist.
After studying philosophy and psychology in college, Engelmann worked corporate jobs, keeping art as a side hobby but constantly craving more creative expression. When she had an opportunity to take an assistant painter job with Alison Torneros, a prolific Oakland-based muralist and painter known as “Hueman,” she made art her full-time pursuit.
This mural will be her biggest project to date. The 40- by-30-foot work will include local symbols like artichokes, sunflowers, Pillar Point Harbor and military base, a Pacific sunset and, of course, lots of pumpkins. She aims to complete the mural in four weeks and will begin painting in September.
The 2022-23 city budget includes $40,000 for a mural project, which covers the artist fee, installation costs and a contribution to the city’s Public Art Fund for future maintenance.
“Murals represent the community. It’s something that’s going to be there a very long time,” said Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez after Engelmann presented her mural design to the City Council at their August meeting.
Jimenez advocated for more representation and celebration of the current farmworking community in future commissioned works. “(The mural) is based on history, not on the present. It’s just a little something to think about,” he said.
“One mural can’t do everything,” added Councilmember Deborah Penrose. “It does represent the Pumpkin Festival, and I’m happy to be voting for it. I think we do have to look at other places in town for murals where we can be talking about our farming community, our Portuguese, our Italian community, our Latino communities — all of those communities that have made up the Greater Half Moon Bay.”
