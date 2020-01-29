The Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau hosted its annual award ceremony on Thursday evening, recognizing major contributors to the Coastside’s economy, public services and reputation.
Cameron Palmer won the Bev Cunha Ashcraft Achievement Award, and Laura Marley received the Bert Carli Volunteer of the Year. The Bev Miller Civic Achievement Award was given to Half Moon Bay Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester. Sheppard Family Dentistry got the Chamber Member Longevity Award. The Half Moon Bay Library received the Education Award. Ayudando Latino A Soñar received the Mayor's Business Achievement Award, and the Miller-Dutra Coastside Chapel was named into the Business Hall of Fame.
Sweet55 took home the Innovative Business Award for baking sustainably sourced pure Swiss chocolate, while the nonprofit Sea Hugger got the Green Business Award.
“It was a huge unexpected honor,” said Shell Cleave, founder of Sea Hugger, which is dedicated to protecting the world’s waterways and beaches. “We’re just coming up on our second birthday, so to be recognized and have people see the impact we’re trying to make, that was the most important thing for us.”
Joaquin Jimenez was given the Role Model of the Year Award for his work in education and representing the Latino community. Jimenez began working at Puente de la Costa Sur in Pescadero in 2017 and worked with the Cabrillo Unified School District’s migrant education program.
“It’s a great thing not just for me but for the Latino community that a Latino person was recognized for this award,” Jimenez said. “There’s a lot of people in the community doing great work who are not recognized.”
In addition to working with ALAS and serving on the Latino Advisory Council, Jimenez was engaged in City Council meetings, advocating for his community.
“The loudest way of saying anything is doing it,” Jimenez said. “If we want something done then we have to take the initiative to do it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.