There’s no better way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than by listening to a cheerfully rowdy Irish band. On Friday, the Coastside ensemble Finians Call will play their wee hearts out at Old Princeton Landing in Pillar Point Harbor.
Please meet the band (because all that crowd-moving music doesn’t make itself). Front man Timothy Hart plays banjo and the tin whistle. Joining Hart are bassist John McManus, drummer David LaVey and guitarist Djuna Gray, along with Greg Mendel, who plays fiddle, tin whistle and mandolin, and Timothy Bitts on banjo, guitar and tin whistle. Last, but far from least, is accordian player Camilla Lombard.
“We’re happy to be bringing the joy to OPL,” said Lombard. “Irish music is part of a heartbeat that’s really fun to respond to.”
Finians Call plays a mix of songs that will sound familiar to fans of the bands The Dubliners and The Pogues. The playlist brims with traditional Irish music that is often blended with a contemporary sound.
Hart said the merry sound of some songs conceals the somber lyrics. “We play a song that’s about the Battle of Carlow, which took place in 1798,” he said. “There were 600 people in the Irish town of Carlow in that era, and they were murdered before the battle was over.”
Jameson, anyone? “We’ll play for whiskey,” said Lombard.
Lombard explained that part of the appeal of Finians Call relates to the audience’s musical hardwiring.
“There’s something to the American cliche that there’s a little bit of Irish in everybody,” she said. “There is something almost like ancestral memories to these songs. So, when you walk into the room and hear all this Irish music that we are playing, there’s something bizarrely familiar, which has been translated into Americana and, of course, bluegrass, rock and pop. It’s a communal type of experience for all of us.”
Catch Finians Call at OPL, located at 460 Capistrano Road in Princeton on Friday. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at oplhmb.com.
