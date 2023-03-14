Finians Call

Finians Call plays Irish music that is buoyant and sometimes belies the somber lyrics.

There’s no better way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than by listening to a cheerfully rowdy Irish band. On Friday, the Coastside ensemble Finians Call will play their wee hearts out at Old Princeton Landing in Pillar Point Harbor.

Please meet the band (because all that crowd-moving music doesn’t make itself). Front man Timothy Hart plays banjo and the tin whistle. Joining Hart are bassist John McManus, drummer David LaVey and guitarist Djuna Gray, along with Greg Mendel, who plays fiddle, tin whistle and mandolin, and Timothy Bitts on banjo, guitar and tin whistle. Last, but far from least, is accordian player Camilla Lombard.

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

