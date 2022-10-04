When Becki Rocha Tower was a kid, her mom told her, “Someone is going to get your dream job, so it might as well be you.” That’s the same advice Tower gave to Half Moon Bay High School students on Thursday when she spoke as part of the inaugural career panel, hosted by the Cabrillo Education Foundation, Career and Technical Education and Real Life Learning. 

“Chase the job that you want,” said Tower. 

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

