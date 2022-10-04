When Becki Rocha Tower was a kid, her mom told her, “Someone is going to get your dream job, so it might as well be you.” That’s the same advice Tower gave to Half Moon Bay High School students on Thursday when she spoke as part of the inaugural career panel, hosted by the Cabrillo Education Foundation, Career and Technical Education and Real Life Learning.
“Chase the job that you want,” said Tower.
Tower, a Pixar Animation Studio senior character animator, was one of three panelists for the arts, media and entertainment day. Rachel Franklin, senior vice president of Positive Play at Electronic Arts, and Runa Ray, a fashion environmentalist and designer and founder of Mojo Design Studios, joined her in the multipurpose room at the school to chat about their jobs and their career journeys.
“They gave a lot of insightful information about their jobs,” said Kaieran Wooden, a Half Moon Bay High School student who wants to pursue art. “It was a much more optimistic view on being able to pursue a career that you genuinely enjoy.
“It makes me feel like it’s much more likely that I will actually get a job and do something that I actually enjoy doing. And even though it's difficult to get there, you can realistically do it,” Wooden said.
Thursday's panel was the first in a series of monthly presentations by professionals in different fields. The three supportive educational enterprises that sponsored the presentation have been teaming up on career content to help inspire students about what’s to come after graduation. Last year they produced a video with contributions from professionals across myriad careers, and held a job fair. This year they are hosting the live panels, each with a specific focus. The organizations came up with the panel topics based on survey results from the students.
“I think it's a great opportunity while students are in high school to get out into the real world and have real experiences,” said Karen Hoffman, Real Life Learning coordinator. “As a student you can only learn so much in the classroom sitting behind the desk. This is about connecting students to what’s beyond school, what the options are.” ▪
