I am sharing important information about the proposed California state budget cuts that will impact older adults and those with disabilities in our community.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom deemed California’s Community Based Adult Services one of the essential Medi-Cal services because it protects the very people who are most at risk from COVID-19 due to age and underlying health conditions. Now his proposed budget cuts include the elimination of CBAS, which is known as Adult Day Health Care licensed under the state Public Health Department. This would have a direct impact on the seniors and adults with disabilities who are served by Coastside Adult Day Health Center in our own community.
The center continues to provide services to the frail, elderly and disabled. We have transitioned into “telehealth.” All our services are offered by telephone or with technology for those who have the ability to Zoom in.
Our nurse performs weekly wellness checks; the social worker offers mental health support and caregiver support; the physical therapist offers exercise classes on Zoom; and activity packets with lots of fun go out every week. Adult Day Health Centers help to keep seniors and adults with disabilities safe at home during the shelter-in-place order and to avoid the need for skilled nursing home placement.
The elimination of these services is a death sentence for many.
Please help by sharing this with the community so people are aware of what is going on and how we can advocate for those who are most in need of our support.
Please contact Gov. Newsom’s office and let him know that elder care is critical care. Write to Gov. Gavin Newsom, 1303 10th St. Suite 1173, Sacramento, CA 95814. Phone: (916) 445-2841, fax (916) 558 3160, or email via govapps.gov.ca.gov/gov40mail
Thank you for your attention to this important information.
Janie Bono-James is a registered nurse and executive director of Coastside Adult Day Health Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.