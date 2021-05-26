The state fire agency announced Thursday morning it would suspend all burn permits and outdoor burning in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties effective immediately in response to dry conditions and increased fire danger.
Cal Fire wrote in a release that it has already responded to more than 2,000 wildfires this year and asked residents to harden their homes with defensible space and prepare to evacuate. Due to climate change driving earlier spring snowmelt and warmer temperatures, Cal Fire is preparing for another dangerous fire season.
Special permits for agriculture, land management, fire training and other uses will continue to be issued, and campfires within organized campgrounds or private property are still allowed so long as they comply with campfire safety regulations.
— from staff reports
