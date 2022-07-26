Harpo Marx, owner of Cafe Society and a leader in the local jazz scene, has died. He is being remembered as a friendly presence downtown and a man who brought people together.
On Tuesday Cafe Society was closed in honor of Marx. There was a sign on the door reading, "Harpo passed away peacefully at home last night. We will all miss him greatly." It was signed the Marx family.
Outside was a table covered in colorful hydrangeas and assorted flowers left by friends. There was a box of cards for community members to jot down memories and condolences for the family. People gathered outside to grieve, share stories and celebrate his life.
“He was just a great spirit,” said Hal Bogner, a longtime friend and patron. “He offered a place that made everyone feel good to be around. He was welcoming, an endless source of goodwill.”
The beloved cafe was a popular meeting spot for locals and visitors alike, and was well-known for being a cornerstone of coffee, conversation and jazz. Marx took over the establishment in 2015, and it flourished. The cafe is often a hub of activity downtown.
Bogner shared that he met Marx at the going away party for the previous owner of the space.
“I asked him his name and he said, ‘Harpo Marx,’” said Bogner. “And I said, ‘Is that your legal name?’”
That was a question many Coastsiders asked. Marx responded that in Germany, his given name was Juergen Marx, but his friends called him Harpo, because of his appreciation of the Marx Brothers movies, and because as a teenager he rarely talked. When he was filling out paperwork to emigrate to the U.S., he formalized it to Harpo.
“I think we should just celebrate his life and his spirit,” said Bogner. “He was amazing, just a real plus for the town. Somebody who made every day good here.”
Cafe Society was well known for its Friday night music sessions, but the cafe was often lively with sound on any given day. Elizabeth Brown often played piano there.
“He was very very supportive of me, and really encouraging,” said Brown. “He made a huge difference in my playing by allowing me to play here as often as I could.
“He brought people together,” she said. “He was like a magnet. People just loved him because he had a huge heart. He was positive. I never heard him say a negative thing, and he made people feel happy coming here.”
Before coming to the U.S. Marx ran a Miles Davis-inspired jazz club, called Miles Smiles, in his hometown of Düsseldorf. After falling in love, he moved to Northern California, and decided he didn’t want to work in nightlife anymore. He opened his first coffee shop, Harpo’s Cafe Society, in the San Francisco Financial District, before expanding to several locations. After the 2008 recession, he scaled back and operated out of an espresso truck, before moving to Half Moon Bay and opening Cafe Society on Main Street.
“His love of jazz helped bring a lot of people together,” said Brown. “He drove great people in here, great musicians, and then in turn, attracted a whole group of people. It was like the center of activity. This place is Main Street. It’s a huge loss to the community.
“He was just really loved and is going to be sorely missed by a lot of people,” she said.
(5) comments
What a great loss to our community. When I was new in town, Harpo reached out from his usual perch at the front table at Cafe Society and we became friends right away. We just started talking about music like music people always do. I saw him sitting there not that long before he was gone that day. It’s almost spooky to think of him gone. But I think his beautiful spirit will always be here. Thank you Harpo, for being such a great human being. I am so sorry for this loss for his family.
The last few times I revisited HMB after living there for some time, my impressions were that Harpo was truly settled, happy and at peace. I have always enjoyed his presence, and look forward to seeing him again. A Ho, brother…
Harpo was one of the most caring, positive and encouraging people I've ever met. A friend in the best sense.
Shocking and very sad news. Harpo brought so much life into the downtown HMB scene. He will be truly missed.
May his memory be a blessing. He was a lovely man.
