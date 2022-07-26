Remembering a friend

Harpo Marx often sat at the tables outside his cafe on Main Street. Emma Spaeth / Review

Harpo Marx, owner of Cafe Society and a leader in the local jazz scene, has died. He is being remembered as a friendly presence downtown and a man who brought people together.

On Tuesday Cafe Society was closed in honor of Marx. There was a sign on the door reading, "Harpo passed away peacefully at home last night. We will all miss him greatly." It was signed the Marx family.

Tags

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

(5) comments

Sandy Miranda

What a great loss to our community. When I was new in town, Harpo reached out from his usual perch at the front table at Cafe Society and we became friends right away. We just started talking about music like music people always do. I saw him sitting there not that long before he was gone that day. It’s almost spooky to think of him gone. But I think his beautiful spirit will always be here. Thank you Harpo, for being such a great human being. I am so sorry for this loss for his family.

Report Add Reply
bassermann

The last few times I revisited HMB after living there for some time, my impressions were that Harpo was truly settled, happy and at peace. I have always enjoyed his presence, and look forward to seeing him again. A Ho, brother…

Report Add Reply
mcmillen73

Harpo was one of the most caring, positive and encouraging people I've ever met. A friend in the best sense.

Report Add Reply
Pez4444

Shocking and very sad news. Harpo brought so much life into the downtown HMB scene. He will be truly missed.

Report Add Reply
stevemaller

May his memory be a blessing. He was a lovely man.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Community

Learn to prevent falls

  • From staff reports

Come to Senior Coastsiders to hear tips for fall prevention. Sarah Eggen Thronhill, a licens…