This month’s Make It Main Street event has a special twist: the Cabrillo Education Foundation is partnering with organizers to kick off the start of school with a Back to School Block Party on Thursday.
“It started as an idea to engage the young kids, like kindergarten to fifth grade, and when we reached out to partners and organizations on the Coastside, the response was unbelievable,” said Corrine Bucher. “All of a sudden, it became a full-on, back-to-school block party.”
At the event, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Miramontes Street between Main Street and Johnston Street, there will be a food truck, a tractor and a fire truck. There will also be face painting, popcorn and free giveaways. The Coastside Mountain Bikers will be there doing free bike repairs. Wilkinson School, Sea Crest School and local public schools will be represented.
“It was just something where all the stars aligned and everybody was wanting to celebrate going back to school,” Bucher said.
The Cabrillo Education Foundation is also anticipating its fourth annual Coastside Cornhole Tournament, to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 25, with a warmup party from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 14 at JettyWave Distillery, 155 Broadway.
“The idea is to come out and practice your skills, and the sponsors can network,” said Bucher. “People couldn’t get enough cornhole in one day, so we decided to make it two.”
People can practice for the tournament and register at the warmup party, all while enjoying a new signature cocktail, a green concoction called the “Marine Layer,” which will launch at the party and be available all year. A portion of proceeds from drink purchases will go to the Cabrillo Education Foundation.
Sanctioned by the California Cornhole Association, tournament entry fee for the Sept. 25 cornhole event is $120 per team, two players per team. Junior Tournament Entry, for those between 11 and 18 years old, is $50 per team. Teams will compete in round-robin play to a single elimination bracket. A minimum three games are guaranteed. At the event there will also be local craft beer and wine, food vendors, a long toss contest and a costume contest. All proceeds support the Cabrillo Education Foundation.
“It’s fun, it's social, it’s a great community builder,” said Bucher. “Of course we want to raise money, but one of our strong values is collaborating and building
communities. This was the perfect match for us. Every year it gets more and more successful, which is amazing.”
