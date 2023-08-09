Bright Star

The Coastal Repertory Theatre is set to open “Bright Star,” a production that was originally to open in 2020, before COVID-19 derailed those plans. Photo courtesy Coastal Repertory Theatre

The Coastal Repertory Theater will be putting on the Broadway musical “Bright Star,” penned by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Shows began running on Aug. 4 after being canceled three years ago.

“I was supposed to direct it in 2020,” says Barbara Williams, the director of the show, in a phone interview. Because of COVID-19, productions all around the country were being shut down.

