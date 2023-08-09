The Coastal Repertory Theater will be putting on the Broadway musical “Bright Star,” penned by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Shows began running on Aug. 4 after being canceled three years ago.
“I was supposed to direct it in 2020,” says Barbara Williams, the director of the show, in a phone interview. Because of COVID-19, productions all around the country were being shut down.
“I thought ‘well that’s over’ but they (Coastal Repertory Theater) decided to do it again,” Williams explains. “Then they asked me to direct it and I’ve been just ecstatic!”
As for why “Bright Star” was the show she wanted to direct, William began by saying “Why I wanted to direct it back then has several parts to it.
“Steve Martin, who wrote the show along with Edie Brickell, went to my high school a couple of years after I was there.” Martin's big break came in 1982 when he hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live.” Since then he’s had many notable works including “All of Me” (1984), “Only Murderers in the Building” (2021-present), and his role as Orin Scrivello in the 1986 movie adaptation of the off-Broadway musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”
She remembers watching him perform before all of that. “He used to work at Disneyland when my sister did and we’d go see him when he performed,” Williams said. “I have followed him all my life.”
Williams, during her early years of teaching, performed Martin's work. “When I became a teacher and was teaching classes and drama, I actually did his first play that he wrote which was called ‘Picasso at the Lapin Agile.’”
In 2016, Williams was able to see “Bright Star” for the first time.
“When he did this show (Bright Star), I saw it on opening night at the Curran Theatre in San Francisco. It was on tour, and the tour had almost all the original cast.
“At the end of the show, I just lept to my feet and I think I shouted it out, ‘I want to direct this play!’
“It has everything in it. Something brand new. It's Broadway-style music with banjo leading it,” Williams notes.
The story is based on a real incident that Martin and Brickell read in the newspaper. From there, the performers developed it into a story of redemption and love.
“It has a kind of shocking event…” Williams said.
Just as theater reflects on real life, Williams remarks, “It triggers in us all tears and laughter. It's about the joy of living, loss and redemption.”
Performances will be held at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays starting Aug. 4 as well as 2 p.m. every Sunday until Aug. 27 at the Coastal Repertory Theatre, 1167 Main St. The show is recommended for children 12 and up as it has some adult themes. Tickets can be purchased online at coastalrep.com.
