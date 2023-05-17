Free bike event on Saturday
Before hitting the bike trails this summer, make sure your ride is ready to roll. From 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, technicians from Velofix, a mobile bicycle repair service, will offer free bicycle safety inspections at Pacifica Sanchez Library, located at 1111 Terra Nova Blvd. The event is part of Bike to Your Library Weekend.
Technicians at Saturday’s event will check for common problems like wheel punctures, rubbing brakes and worn pedals. They will make quick adjustments as needed and offer a basic evaluation so that you can keep your bicycles safe and steady.
Advanced registration required. Participants at the event will be helped in the order that they arrive. Inspections will take about 15 minutes. For more information, visit smcl.org.
Chamarita planned in Pescadero and Half Moon Bay
The long-celebrated Holy Ghost Festival and parade, also called Chamarita, returns to the Coastside for another year this month.
The annual events commemorate the life-saving and faith-building shipment of food and supplies to the people of the Azore Islands by Queen Isabel of Portugal after an earthquake and volcanic eruption occurred. The Portuguese communities in Pescadero and Half Moon Bay will be holding events later this month.
The Pescadero I.D.E.S. Society invites the community to attend its festival on Sunday, May 21. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a barbecue and live auction. The festivities will take place at the Pescadero I.D.E.S. grounds, located at 22 Stage Road in Pescadero. The event is free to the public. For more information, visit pescaderoides.org.
Join the I.D.E.S Half Moon Bay Society on May 27 for its 152nd annual Chamarita event. Big Queen Emily Chavez and Little Queen Kaitlyn Furtado will pass their crowns on to their successors following a traditional procession down Main Street in Half Moon Bay to Our Lady of Pillar Catholic Church. The parade will be followed by a complimentary lunch and an auction fundraiser at the I.D.E.S. Portuguese Hall of Half Moon Bay, located at 735 Main St. Find additional details online at halfmoonbayides.org.
