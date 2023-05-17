Free bike event on Saturday

Before hitting the bike trails this summer, make sure your ride is ready to roll. From 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, technicians from Velofix, a mobile bicycle repair service, will offer free bicycle safety inspections at Pacifica Sanchez Library, located at 1111 Terra Nova Blvd. The event is part of Bike to Your Library Weekend.

