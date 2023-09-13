Summer’s End fest nearly here
The city of Half Moon Bay promises a music-filled afternoon on Sept. 23 when it hosts the fourth annual Summer’s End Music Festival.
Four bands are on the schedule — B-Side Players, Katie Shene, Radio Gatsby and Weekend at Bernies. The event runs from noon to 7 p.m. at Mac Dutra Plaza at the corner of Kelly Avenue and Main Street.
A kids activity center includes free henna tattoos and face-painting. For the adults, beer and wine will be sold all day by Friends of Half Moon Bay Parks and Recreation.
— from staff reports
Fish derby raises funds for Maui
For the past three years, the Cowboy Fishing Co.’s annual fishing derby has raised money for a variety of different causes and people in need. This year, the fishing derby slated for Sept. 22 and 23 is raising funds to help those who went through the horrific wildfires on Maui last month.
Organizers plan to donate to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, which has received $96 million as of Sept. 1 to support the long-term needs of local residents.
The event kicks off on Sept. 22 with happy hour, poker and dinner from Breakwater Barbecue at Driftwood Lumber, located at 199 West Point Ave. in Princeton. Participants will be assigned a boat to launch at dawn on Saturday. The fishing weigh-off and trophy ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. at Driftwood Lumber and be followed by a raffle for merchandise and gift certificates.
To purchase the $100 tickets, go to EventBrite.com and search for “Cowboy Fishing Derby.”
— August Howell
