Medieval gala, theater fundraiser coming
The seventh annual Coastal Repertory Theatre Gala honoring Doug and Donna McCurdy is back as an in-person event this year.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Medieval gala, theater fundraiser coming
The seventh annual Coastal Repertory Theatre Gala honoring Doug and Donna McCurdy is back as an in-person event this year.
The “Medieval Faery Ball” will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Coastal Repertory Theatre, 1167 Main St. with hors d'oeuvres, wine and a special cocktail created by the “LOLs.” There will be indoor and outdoor spaces available for mingling, and to bid on the silent auction items.
The entertainment portion of the evening will take place in the main theater where there will be video, live entertainment, the 2023 Season Reveal, a “Raise-the-Paddle show sponsorship,” and a live auction.
Costumes for the medieval-themed gala are encouraged but not required. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit coastalrep.com.
— Emma Spaeth
Upcoming California Coastal Cleanup Day
The 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day is just around the corner. From 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 17 there will be three group cleanups on the Coastside.
The Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay will be hosting a cleanup at Dunes Beach, just off of Highway 1. The Pacific Beach Coalition will be meeting at Pillar Point Harbor, 1 Johnson Pier. Surfrider San Mateo will be cleaning up Poplar Beach. To register, or for more information about the local cleanups, visit smchealth.org.
If you can’t make it to a scheduled group cleanup, you can still participate by holding a self-led cleanup in your neighborhood anytime during the month of September. Questions about self-led cleanups, or how to host a community cleanup, can be directed to pollutionprevention@smcgov.org, or by calling (650) 388-2096.
— Emma Spaeth
Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The air was festive and celebratory on Monday evening at the Ted Adcock Community Center as …
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
I’ll always remember 1972. Fifty years later, three events from that year stand out: the Wat…
In an inaugural event for the Coastside, the Half Moon Bay Downtown Association is hosting a…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
“Has anybody ever had an idea that just won’t go away?” asked Sandy Miranda on Friday evenin…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Spring concert set for community orchestra
The annual Coastside Gives 24-hour fundraising campaign has once again provided tremendous s…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
May the Fourth is unofficially Star Wars Day, and very near on the calendar to the official …
Group founded as place for women and art
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Yulanda Au’s sixth-grade class settled into their seats as the teacher pulled up a video det…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.