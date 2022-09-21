Stage is set for Summer’s End Music Festival
School is back in session and it’s starting to get darker earlier, but the end of summer doesn’t have to be a bummer. The city of Half Moon Bay is again hosting the Summer’s End Music Festival.
The third annual event will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday on Main Street.
At the free festival there will be live music, henna tattoos, face-painting, caricatures, cornhole, and an inflatable obstacle course for kids, among other things.
For more information, see visithalfmoonbay.org.
— from staff reports
Coastside Cornhole fundraiser returns
Start warming up your bag toss because this Sunday the Coastside Cornhole Tournament returns to Half Moon Bay.
Sanctioned by the California Cornhole Association, the annual event supports the Cabrillo Education Foundation. The tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shoreline Station in Half Moon Bay. There will be local craft beer and wine, food vendors, a costume contest, a long toss contest, and, new this year, a juniors division tournament.
Tournament entry is $120 per team, two players per team. For the junior division, entry is $50 per team, with members ages 11 to 18 years old. Teams will compete in a round-robin play to a single elimination bracket. A minimum of three games is guaranteed.
The event is free for those not playing on a team, and there will be a free kids zone hosted by the National Charity League.
— from staff reports
25 years of Puente on the coast
This weekend Puente is hosting its annual Fall Harvest Celebration. The community event is held in appreciation of Puente donors, volunteers, participants and partners around a fresh-farmed meal. The event also marks the celebration of 25 years of Puente on the Coastside.
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Harley Farms Goat Dairy, 205 North St., Pescadero.
For more information, or for those interested in becoming a Puente sponsor, contact Alejandra Ortega, aortega@mypuente.org, (650) 262-4100, or Bridgitte Deacon, bdeacon@mypuente.org, (650) 262-5998.
Due to COVID-19 the event will be limited to 200 guests, so RSVPs in advance are required.
— from staff reports
