The air was festive and celebratory on Monday evening at the Ted Adcock Community Center as families mingled and students greeted their peers before the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside Youth of the Year Celebration.
Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside Executive Director Jill Jacobson kicked off the awards night by acknowledging how special it was for the staff to be able to celebrate the students in person after two years of not being able to do so.
“I have one of the best jobs in town,” she said to the crowd of parents and students. “I love every single day of it, but this is one of my favorites. I have been waiting two years to welcome you all in person to honor the amazing young people at our program. We are so glad you are all here this evening and we are so proud of what you do every day.”
The annual event honors students for their hard work throughout the year. Nominations are based on a combination of academics, leadership and character.
“I think that anytime you can recognize young people, that ‘catch them when they’re being good,’ is great,” Jacobson told the Review following the event. “Recognizing work and effort as opposed to always just recognizing achievement, I just think it’s so important. This whole class has been through so much with the pandemic, so to be out tonight and recognizing them, means so much to me. And their parents are here and their siblings, it's just really special.”
The program began by honoring the Members of the Month: Marelyn Ugalde, Jose Jaco Maya, Angel Ronquillo, Giovanni Leonel Bautista, Ceanna Oliva, Salma Barron Gomez, Camila Olivia and Samuel Garcia.
Next up were the Cunha Intermediate Sports Champions, which included the sixth-grade girls volleyball A team, and the eighth-grade boys basketball A team. All-Star Athletes Xochitl Nieves-Zamora, Aila Grierson, Daniel A. Moctezuma, Caiden Guevara, Giovanni Garduño-Martin were also honored. Tatum Mullins was recognized for her nomination as the Art David Athletic League Overall Top Female Runner for this season.
The Junior Youth of the Year nominees included Yovani Antonio, Analiese Lopez, Ceanna Olivia and Aracely Valencia. Anabella Sarabia was named the Youth of the Year and recipient of the Albert Dennis Plank Memorial Scholarship.
Mackenzie Chaney, Julianna Aguilar, Maura Casey, Montserrat Pimentel Aguilar were all nominated for Youth of the Year. Mia Abundis was named the Youth of the Year and received a scholarship donated by Parsons Wealth Management.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside also recognized its graduating seniors: Carmen Ramirez and Ana Serratos Ruiz.
“Anytime we can give encouragement or recognition to young people for what they do to give to others, I think is a fantastic way for us to keep that cycle going,” said Sean McPhetridge, superintendent of Cabrillo Unified School District. “I know that the Boys and Girls Club has created generations of kids that have then gone on to contribute to serve in their community, and I think that’s everything. To me it’s a virtuous circle.”
Lastly, Jacobson took time to thank Amanda Larson, the educational director, as she is expecting her second child and is leaving the club. Larson is moving on from the organization but not before leaving a lasting legacy, writing COVID-19 protocols and ensuring the club was as safe as possible and could remain open as a resource for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.