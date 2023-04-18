One-hundred-and-eighty-five improv comedians walk into a bar. The bartender says, “Sorry, we don’t serve improv comedians here.” The 185 improv comedians say, “Is this some kind of joke?”
Members of the Half Moon Bay-based Blue Blanket Improv met on Monday night, playing think-on-your-feet comedy games like “185 Blanks.” Original troupe member and founder Marc Samuels, who hosted the rehearsal at his Coastside home, explained how to play. First an occupation or an animal is chosen. Then someone steps forward to fill in the blanks of a script template: “185 (blanks) walk into a bar. The bartender says, ‘Sorry, we don’t serve (blanks) here. The 185 (blanks) say, (punchline).”
“If the punchline is funny, great,” said Samuels. “If it’s not funny — moving right along.” But to everyone’s delight, there were plenty of good punchlines: “The 185 alligators say, ‘Well, that bites.’” Another zinger: “The 185 bartenders say, ‘Well, we thought we’d give it a shot.’”
Blue Blanket Improv has been cracking jokes since 2001, performing short-form improvisational comedy for local audiences or, since the pandemic, just for fun. The current troupe, a mixture of about five veteran players and five newcomers, started rehearsing earlier this month. That said, you might think they’d been riffing and wisecracking together for years.
Forming shifting groups of two to four people, troupe members collaborated seamlessly — and with steady comedic effect — during games like “Half Life,” where the same scene is repeated several times in increasingly shorter time intervals. Acting out a plane crash in 3 ½ seconds is not easy, but ensemble members pulled it off and even managed to make an aviation disaster entertaining.
“Survivor” likewise required actors to accommodate a built-in constraint. In each successive round, someone dropped out, leaving the other people in the small group to pick up the slack and take on additional roles. The last person standing had to perform the whole scene alone. "Survivor" Brian Ogata fearlessly portrayed a skittish female bartender, two dopey cowboy bar patrons and an exacting health inspector on a rampage.
The frivolity of the evening was interspersed with serious tips about comedic acting.
“It’s really important whenever you do a scene where you’re kind of on the spot to pick the stronger, more unique character,” said Samuels, offering feedback to performers. “That’s going to allow you some flexibility. You’ll hear me say a lot that it’s good to have vague, but very specific setups.”
Samuels also pointed out that improv games often belie their artistic demands. “We call them games, but they’re actually structures,” he said. “There are rules that are known by the performers and by the audience, and then we have to do scenes within the constraints of the rules.”
Some people might feel put on the spot participating in improv games, or structures, but members of Blue Blanket Improv were in the zone.
“I find, as someone who’s really prone to getting in my own head, that improv is easier for me in some ways because there’s more focus on having to be in the present moment,” said Sabrina George, who started working with the group shortly before the pandemic.
Veteran troupe member Steve Fogel expressed a similar sentiment. “I did improv for many years before I went and tried stand-up,” said Fogel. “Stand-up felt like a whole different, weird responsibility. I had to be so prepared every time. When you’re performing improv, I think it is more about letting go.”
Dominic Katout, a local actor who joined Blue Blanket Improv this year, went so far as to suggest that anyone can do improv. “I had an improv instructor who mentioned this, and it kind of always stuck with me: ‘Really, everybody does improv,’” said Katout. “You’re just living.”
April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.
