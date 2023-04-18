Yes and...

Steve Ketchpel (left) narrates a story that is unfolding behind him during Blue Blanket Improv's first rehearsal of the season. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

One-hundred-and-eighty-five improv comedians walk into a bar. The bartender says, “Sorry, we don’t serve improv comedians here.” The 185 improv comedians say, “Is this some kind of joke?”

Members of the Half Moon Bay-based Blue Blanket Improv met on Monday night, playing think-on-your-feet comedy games like “185 Blanks.” Original troupe member and founder Marc Samuels, who hosted the rehearsal at his Coastside home, explained how to play. First an occupation or an animal is chosen. Then someone steps forward to fill in the blanks of a script template: “185 (blanks) walk into a bar. The bartender says, ‘Sorry, we don’t serve (blanks) here. The 185 (blanks) say, (punchline).”

All in fun

From left, Steve Fogel and Sabrina George during Blue Blanket Improv's first rehearsal of the season on Monday. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

