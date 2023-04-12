Nothing cattle-prods copycatting in Hollywood like an unconventional film becoming the most Academy-awarded movie ever. Which studio will produce the first “Everything Everywhere All at Once” knockoff?
Will there be a multiverse of multiverse movies? Maybe one will feature so many stars who only have time to say their most familiar lines, crammed together in a mind-bending tableau of time, space, and topic. The studio could save a lot of money by using clips as dialogue.
Narrator: “In a world of many worlds, many realities, many confusing uses of nouns preceded by ‘many,’ the ultimate challenge will unfold like a time-reversed origami.”
Judy Garland, as Dorothy Gale, “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”
Humphrey Bogart, as Rick Blaine, “Here’s looking at you, kid.”
Arnold Schwarzenegger, as The Terminator, “Hasta la vista, baby.”
Patrick Swayze, as Johnny Castle, “Nobody puts baby in a corner.”
Robert DeNiro, as Travis Bickle, “You talkin’ to me?”
Clint Eastwood, as Dirty Harry, “You’ve got to ask yourself one question, ‘Do I feel lucky today?’ Well, do ya, punk?”
Heath Ledger, as the Joker, “Why so serious?”
Liam Neeson as Zeus, “Release the kraken!”
Cher, as Loretta Castorini, “Snap out of it!”
Oliver Hardy, as Ollie, “Well, here’s another fine mess you’ve gotten me into!”
Charlton Heston, as George Taylor, “Take your stinking paws off me, you damned dirty ape!”
Peter Finch, as Howard Beale, “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!”
Jack Nicholson, as Colonel Nathan Jessep, “You want the truth? You can’t handle the truth!”
Barbra Streisand, as Fanny Brice, “Hello, Gorgeous.”
Robert Armstrong as Carl Denham, “Oh, no, it wasn’t the airplanes. It was beauty killed the beast.”
Leonardo DiCaprio (and many others), as Romeo, “Did my heart love 'til now? Forswear its sight. For I never saw true beauty 'til this night.”
Gloria Swanson, as Norma Desmond, “All right, Mr. DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up.”
Dame Maggie Smith, as Violet Crawley, “Principles are like prayers; noble, of course, but awkward at a party.”
Dame Helen Mirren, as Queen Elizabeth II, “Nowadays people want glamor and tears, the grand performance. I've never been good at that.”
Dame Judi Dench, as Evelyn Greenslade, “Sometimes it seems to me that the difference between what we want and what we fear is the width of an eyelash.”
Dame Angela Lansbury, as Mrs. Potts, “Now Chip, I'll not have you making up such wild stories.”
Sir Ben Kingsley, as Mohandas Gandhi, “An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.”
Sir Sean Connery, as Henry Jones, Sr., “You call this archaeology?”
Sir Alec Guinness, as Prince Faisal, “Young men make wars, and the virtues of war are the virtues of young men. Then old men make the peace.”
Sir Rex Harrison, as Dr. Doolittle, “I do not understand the human race. Has so little love for creatures with a different face.”
