Nothing cattle-prods copycatting in Hollywood like an unconventional film becoming the most Academy-awarded movie ever. Which studio will produce the first “Everything Everywhere All at Once” knockoff?

Will there be a multiverse of multiverse movies? Maybe one will feature so many stars who only have time to say their most familiar lines, crammed together in a mind-bending tableau of time, space, and topic. The studio could save a lot of money by using clips as dialogue.

