At the height of the protests against police killings of Black people, metropolitan cities, from Washington, D.C., to New York City, decided to make a statement. They painted “Black Lives Matter” on major thoroughfares. Bay Area cities followed suit.
Now, add Half Moon Bay to that list.
A proposal to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on city property near City Hall received unanimous approval at last week’s City Council meeting.
The move marks the latest in a wave of city governments publicly aligning themselves with the Black Lives Matter movement, which saw an upswell of support this summer after the killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, two in a spate of Black deaths at the hands of police.
City Manager Bob Nisbet is finalizing details of placement, design and installation with David Eblovi, the father of the two boys who earlier proposed the idea.
The City Council embraced the mural as an opportunity to express its values once legal concerns about partisanship were cleared by Catherine Engberg, the city’s attorney.
Engberg found that nearby cities, like San Mateo, Palo Alto and Petaluma, evoked the same doctrine on government speech that allows governments to express their views on government property. r
Since when has our local government had a vote on the values it is allowed to express? Our local government works for The People...not some small sector of the population. Not for whomever is trending in the digital world. Not for the mob-ish minority who wish to tear down our country.
Here is another way to view this mistake: What happens when the next proposed “mural” does not conform to the values of sitting Council members? Does Council have the standing to refuse the artistic expression of THAT sector of the city's population? A slope most slippery. Will there be sufficient (equal) space allotted for the presentation of ALL beliefs?
I swear, what passes for thinking these days is best visualized by a child with untied shoes running with sharp scissors. Parenting (in this context) takes effort. Sometimes – even though you know you are heading towards a tantrum – you are required to firmly say NO.
Aside: Just because other cities have failed to think this through is not evidence of appropriateness nor of acceptability.
I find it hard to agree with Scott most times and most of whsat he says here is disagreeable but one has to ask:
"What happens when the next proposed “mural” does not conform to the values of sitting Council members? "
Sandra Harmon was shot at three to five times while here hands were raised above her head. At least one shot came after her gun hit the ground. She tried to give up but the cop panicked and let loose five shots that hit nothing except maybe the gun that was above her head: -- https://youtu.be/TT6zIH4PAYg
Sandra was White and mentally ill. Her life does not seem to matter as much.
