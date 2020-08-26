  1. Home
At the height of the protests against police killings of Black people, metropolitan cities, from Washington, D.C., to New York City, decided to make a statement. They painted “Black Lives Matter” on major thoroughfares. Bay Area cities followed suit.

Now, add Half Moon Bay to that list.

A proposal to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on city property near City Hall received unanimous approval at last week’s City Council meeting.

The move marks the latest in a wave of city governments publicly aligning themselves with the Black Lives Matter movement, which saw an upswell of support this summer after the killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, two in a spate of Black deaths at the hands of police.

City Manager Bob Nisbet is finalizing details of placement, design and installation with David Eblovi, the father of the two boys who earlier proposed the idea.

The City Council embraced the mural as an opportunity to express its values once legal concerns about partisanship were cleared by Catherine Engberg, the city’s attorney.

Engberg found that nearby cities, like San Mateo, Palo Alto and Petaluma, evoked the same doctrine on government speech that allows governments to express their views on government property. r

