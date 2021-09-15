After an unparalleled and challenging year for local schools and students, Big Creek Lumber is reintroducing the School Garden Grant Program for 2021.
“Since we’ve started our formal grant program, we have donated 50 garden bed kits to schools,” said Michelle Webb, marketing manager, in a press release. “Experiencing the excitement of the students and staff when we deliver the garden bed kits is the most fulfilling part of my job.”
The program provides garden bed kits with local, sustainably harvested lumber and gives an opportunity for students and teachers to learn about plants and how food is grown. Students also have the opportunity to help with the construction of the garden beds.
“These students will get to learn carpentry, math, how to grow food and about healthy eating through this program,” said Webb. “It is an honor to carry on a tradition of donating garden beds to our communities.”
Schools are encouraged to apply every year and recipient schools may apply again two years later.
Applications are available at bigcreeklumber.com or picked up at the local lumber yard. Ten garden bed kits will be awarded to schools across the five retail lumber yards where Big Creek Lumber does business. The selection of schools is by random drawing and the kits will be delivered in early spring, leaving time for students to get their gardens planted.
Completed applications must be returned to Big Creek Lumber (111 Main St. in Half Moon Bay) in person by Oct. 30.
