Looking for a laugh? If so, you’re in luck as the Comedy Sharks are due to return at 7:30 p.m., this Thursday, at Hop Dogma Brewing Co.
“It’s very exciting,” said Phil Griffiths, host of the live comedy show. “It’s been a long time, and so to be able to do it, live, in-person and hopefully bring some much-needed laughs back to the coast, I think it’s going to be good.”
The Comedy Sharks have been entertaining locals at Hop Dogma for almost nine years, but organizers haven’t been able to host a live show in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it’s a good release,” Griffiths said. “Things are getting back to normal again. Hopefully it’s something that people enjoy and can come out and have that bit of normalcy again and have some laughs at the same time.”
Griffiths will be hosting and Ryan Goodcase, winner of the World Series of Comedy, will be headlining along with Julie Ash, Murahd Shawki, Brooke Heinichen and Marcus Williams.
“The comics that are on the show are some of my favorites in the Bay Area and some of the best in the Bay Area,” Griffiths said. “I know it’s going to be a good show, I want people to come out and enjoy themselves, safely.
“I think it’s time we can get back to doing those normal things that we used to do and Comedy Sharks, for me, that’s a huge part of that on the coast,” he said.
Headliner Goodcases’ last show before the COVID-19 shutdown was with Comedy Sharks at Hog Dogma.
“It’s very full-circle for me,” Goodcase said. “It kind of reminded me of why I started doing comedy in the first place. After doing it for a number of years you can take it for granted and it becomes routine. You start to stop watching your friends and stop watching other comedians perform. Now that we’ve been away from it for so long, it’s been really nice to watch comedy again and do comedy and connect with audiences who are kind of starved for that sort of entertainment.”
The show is free but optional tips are appreciated.
“There’s nothing like live comedy and there’s nothing like seeing and hearing laughter and just getting that release,” Griffiths said. “For me there’s no better place than doing it with Comedy Sharks and at Hop Dogma.”
