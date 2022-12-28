David Schendel

David Schendel is the director of “The Comedy Club,” which is part of this year’s lineup. Schendel will not be on hand for Friday’s event but was part of the lineup last year.

 Photo courtesy Julie Mell

Beach Break Entertainment will host its first film festival today through Friday. The Beach Break Film Festival lineup features films by California filmmakers with a heavy emphasis on documentaries.

All film screenings and festival events, which include Q&As with directors and appearances by industry notables, will take place at the Coastal Repertory Theatre in Half Moon Bay. Tickets are available at bbffhmb.org and coastalrep.com. Check bbffhmb.org for possible updates such as sold-out shows.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories