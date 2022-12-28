Beach Break Entertainment will host its first film festival today through Friday. The Beach Break Film Festival lineup features films by California filmmakers with a heavy emphasis on documentaries.
All film screenings and festival events, which include Q&As with directors and appearances by industry notables, will take place at the Coastal Repertory Theatre in Half Moon Bay. Tickets are available at bbffhmb.org and coastalrep.com. Check bbffhmb.org for possible updates such as sold-out shows.
▸Today(Please note this event is sold out.): The Beach Break Film Festival kicks off with an opening reception at 6 p.m. Doors open an hour later. The feature film “Waterman,” a documentary about the legendary surfer and swimmer Duke Kahanamoku, will be preceded by the short film “The Love of the Sport.” The evening will wrap up with a Q&A featuring “Waterman” director Isaac Halasima.
▸Thursday: Doors open at 2 p.m. for “Mermaids on Mars,” an animated short film directed by Jon V. Peters. Two of the three screenplay writers who worked on the film, Nancy Guettier and Jon V. Peters, will make a special appearance. Rounding out the matinee will be a screening of “Pixar Shorts Collection, Vol. 2.”
At 4 p.m., doors open for a screening of “Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche,” a documentary depicting an infamous avalanche that triggered a days-long search and rescue operation. “Buried” director Jared Drake and “Buried” subjects will participate in a Q&A after the film.
The third and final event on Thursday is “We Were Hyphy.” Directed by Laurence Madrigal, the film tells the story of the hyphy (slang for “hyperactive”) hip-hop movement that emerged in Oakland in the mid-2000s, bringing with it a unique blend of dance, music and fashion. Doors open at 7 p.m.
▸Friday: Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for a screening of “Campesinos,” which provides a glimpse into the lives of local farmworkers, followed by the documentary “The Comedy Club.” Directed by David Schendel, “The Comedy Club” shows the struggle of Cobb’s Comedy Club in San Francisco to reopen after being destroyed by a fire. Following the films, festivalgoers can catch a Q&A with “Campesinos” director Joe Poni along with the nationally recognized comedian W. Kamau Bell and Tom Sawyer, owner of Cobb’s Comedy Club.
The festival’s last film duo features “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” preceded by “Time for Three,” which provides a portrait of the eponymous genre-busting string trio. Written and directed by Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine, “Hallelujah” pays tribute to the musical contributions of Leonard Cohen while pleasing audiences with a phenomenal soundtrack. Doors open at 7 p.m. and Beach Break Film Festival’s closing reception begins at 9:30 p.m.
